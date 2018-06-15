Galaxy S10 Leak Points to a Breakthrough Phone

Good news for Android fans: The Galaxy S10 is shaping up to be Samsung's most exciting phone yet and a much bigger deal than the Galaxy S9.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

According to Twitter user and notorious Samsung leaker Ice Universe, Samsung's new flagship will include upgraded RAM and flash storage modules. Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy S10 will be the first Samsung phone to provide support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

That's a lot of letters, but the tl;dr is that this phone is going to be faster and more responsive than any Samsung phone we've seen before. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ currently use UFS 2.1 flash storage modules, which are among the fastest mobile chips available. UFS 3.0 modules will double the bandwidth of their predecessors, consume less power, and be able to function at higher temperatures.

Thanks to the upgraded memory chips, you could see improvements in everything from video recording support to streaming speed and gaming performance. These upgrades are important, because based on our speed tests, the Galaxy S9 and all other Android flagships are considerably slower than the A11 Bionic-powered iPhone X and iPhone 8.

In addition, Samsung is planning to introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor (originally planned for the Galaxy Note 9), a Face-ID-esque 3D sensor, and an entirely bezel-less screen to the Galaxy S10.

Another recent report says Samsung may introduce a "sound on display" speaker for the Galaxy S10. Shown off at the SID conference in May, the display uses bone conduction technology to produce the audio for when you're making calls. The S10 would still have other speakers, but the idea is that they wouldn't be on the front of the handset, allowing for slimmer bezels on the screen.

Samsung also announced in February that it invested $5.6 billion in a new factory to build seven-nanometer chipsets, which would give the phone a lot of extra room. The company intends to have the chips ready by early 2019, the time when we expect the Galaxy S10 to arrive.

We'll know for sure early next year. Currently, we expect Samsung to unveil its new phone as early as CES 2019 in January.