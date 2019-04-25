Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for Verizon Starts at $1,300

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is now exclusively available for preorder on Verizon starting at $1,300 for the version with 256GB of storage. The 512GB model has $1,400 price tag. Both phones will be available at Verizon stores on May 16.

(Image credit: Verizon)

The Galaxy S10 5G is not just a regular S10 with 5G connectivity: it has a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display and has four cameras (a 16PM ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, and a 3D depth sensor). The S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch display and three sensors on its back. The closest model, which has 512GB of storage, costs $50 less than the 5G unit.

According to Verizon, new and existing customers will be able to trade in an eligible smartphone for up to a $450 credit. In addition to that, new customers switching from another carrier will get an additional $200 in a prepaid Mastercard when they by the Galaxy S10 5G and sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan. To hook them on the blazing fast 5G speeds, Verizon will also give buyers access to their “5G Ultra Wideband” for free for a limited time.

According to Verizon, this year you will only be able to enjoy your 5G handset’s zooming speeds on 20 US cities. In addition to Chicago and Minneapolis — which already have 5G service — you will be able to use the new network in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.

The phone, which will be exclusive to Verizon for a limited time, will be available in Crown Silver and Majestic Black, another carrier exclusive. People pre-ordering the phone now will also get a free kit that includes a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds and a Samsung Wireless Charging Battery Pack.