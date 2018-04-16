Essential Phone Drops to $299 on Amazon

The Essential Phone is a gorgeous no-frills smartphone developed by the father of the Android operating system, Andy Rubin. The phone boasts a quad HD display, modular expansion system, and as of today — a new low price.
Amazon is offering the Essential Phone for just $399.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this phone, which debuted in August for $699.
However, this isn't the first Essential Phone price cut. The company slashed the phone's price by $200 back in October, but in today's market, which is saturated with pricey handhelds like the $999 iPhone X and the $719 Galaxy S9, the Essential Phone is a breath of fresh air, especially when you consider the base model features 128GB of storage space.
The 5.7-inch edge-to-edge, quad HD (2560 x 1321) display is also a major selling point. In our tests, the screen delivered fairly accurate colors and covered an impressive 159 percent of the sRGB color gamut.
We wish the phone's battery lasted more than just 8 hours (the category average is 9:40), but it's new low price makes its shortcomings easier to stomach.
Amazon also offers the Essential Phone bundled with a 360 Camera or HD Earphones for $466.97 and $496.87, respectively. However, only the standalone phone deal is at an all-time price low.
The same cover Essential sells can be found on Amazon here.is here. It is clear and doesn't hide all the beauty of the phone, just the feel of the ceramic back.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076H16TWP/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Based on reviews the Square Trade 2 year warranty which covers drops, spills, etc. is the best choice and can be found here on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/SquareTrade-2-Year-Unlocked-Phone-Protection/dp/B009HEUDRK/ref=sr_1_3?s=electronics&ie=UTF8&qid=1523911590&sr=1-3&keywords=phone+warranty
(You still pay a deductible of $99 though, unlike Essentials warranty which has no deductible)
So the choice is to pay $200 more to buy it from Essential and get their extended warranty to cover drops, etc. Essentials limited warranty does not cover the glass. I found out the hard way. So buy the cover!
Some people complain the black back get finger smudges and always needs wiping. I got the white-backed one. Not an issue. Plus. in a dark club, I can set the phone face down and see the white so I don't walk away and forget it.
Hope that helps!