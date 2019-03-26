Amazon PC Gaming Sale: 50 Percent Off Headsets, Mice, More

PC gaming can get expensive, but Amazon's latest sale is looking to make it slightly more affordable. Today only, the retailer is taking up to 50 percent off select gaming gear.
The sale includes gaming systems and gaming accessories from the likes of Razer, Alienware, Logitech, and Corsair. Noteworthy deals include:
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse for $37.99 ($32 off)
- Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset for $59.99 ($40 off)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $74.99 ($25 off)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)
- iBuyPower Gaming Computer Desktop PC for $529 ($121 off, AMD FX-8320/8GB/2TB/GT 730)
- Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $593.99 ($106 off, Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB)
- CyberpowerPC Gamer Master Desktop for $699 ($161 off, Ryzen 7/8GB/480GB/GTX 1050 Ti)
- Alienware M15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,599 ($400 off, Core i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2060)
If you're looking to buy a new system, Amazon has the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming Desktop (GMA1390A2) for $699. Normally priced at $860, that's $161 off. It features a 3.2GHz Ryzen 7-2700 8-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, a 480GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti video card.
If you're looking for a portable system, Amazon also has the Alienware m15 on sale for $1,599 ($400 off). This Editor's Choice laptop packs a 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a brand new RTX 2060 graphics card.
In terms of accessories, Amazon has the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) and the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset on sale for $69.99 ($30 off).
Amazon's sale ends March 27 at 2:59 am ET, so don't miss out on these must have gaming essentials.