Community Presents: Recommend Me a Laptop

Struggling to find the perfect laptop? Get expert advice and guidance in real-time with ‘Recommend Me A Laptop’, hosted by the Tom’s Guide Community Staff.

Our special guest this week is Andrew Freedman, one of our writers at Tom’s Guide. Andrew joined the Tom's Guide team in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds an M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. His previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. It’s also a special event for us over here on the forums, as Andrew used to be part of the Community team before joining Editorial.

‘Recommend Me A Laptop’ goes live at 10 AM EST on June 15th and will run until 4 PM EST on June 16th.

Recommend Me A Laptop Rules

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are you suggesting this brand? All their products are horrible."

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.



The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.



Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask us what you've always wanted to ask!

What: Recommend Me A Laptop

When: Thursday June 15th – Friday June 16th

Who: Your Community Staff with Special Guest Andrew Freedman