Killer Deal: Free $100 Gift Card with Google Pixel 3a

Google's new mid-range smartphone is an excellent bargain for Android fans. However, one retailer is increasing its value by offering one of the best Pixel 3a deals we've seen since its launch.

For a limited time, B&H Photo Video is offering an Unlocked Google Pixel 3a bundled with a $100 B&H e-gift card and 3 Months of Mint Mobile service (8GB/month plan) for just $399.

Alternatively, you can get the Unlocked Google Pixel 3a XL bundled with a $100 B&H e-gift card and 3 Months of Mint Mobile service (8GB/month plan) for just $479. In both cases you're getting $160 worth of freebies with your phone purchase.

Since the new Pixels are GSM/CDMA unlocked, after your 3 months at Mint Mobile are over, you can bring your phone to just about any U.S. wireless carrier.

The Google Pixel 3a features a vibrant 5.6-inch, OLED (2280 x 1080) display coupled with a Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB of RAM. That processor is less powerful than the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845, so we'll have to see how it performs in real-world tests. But its solid build quality already has the makings of a hit. Likewise, we're still putting the Pixel 3a XL through some tests, so make sure to check back for our full review.

Otherwise, the new phones are both excellent picks for Android fans who don't want to spend upwards of $500 on a new phone.