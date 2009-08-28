Trending

Free Versions of Snow Leopard Have Malware

By

Trend Micro is warning consumers that bogus Snow Leopard websites could be harmful.

Yesterday Trend Micro warned consumers of bogus websites offering free versions of the new Mac OS, Snow Leopard, slated to hit the streets tomorrow. Trend Micro's Bernadette Irinco said in this blog that the websites will load up a DNS changer Trojan called OSX_JAHLAV.K.

"Once executed, OSX_JAHLAV.K decrypts codes, which include a script that downloads other malicious scripts," the blog reads. "The said script then alters the DNS configuration and includes two additional IP addresses in its DNS server."

Irinco said that users could possibly be directed to phishing websites or other "fraudulent" pages, many of which host rogue antivirus software called FAKEAV. Naturally, users of Trend Micro antivirus software are automatically protected from the malicious websites, and are advised to get the latest Snow Leopard update directly from Apple.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • war2k9 28 August 2009 06:42
    For $29 for the os upgrade i would pay instead of downloading from the net.
    Reply
  • kyeana 28 August 2009 06:43
    WHAT?!?!? VIRUS'S ON A MAC!!!

    That's obviously impossible... Macs don't have problems...

    :P
    Reply
  • techguy378 28 August 2009 06:50
    Mac's are more susceptible to viruses than 64-bit Windows Vista. Hackers just haven't made any serious attempts to infect Mac's yet.
    Reply
  • The_Blood_Raven 28 August 2009 07:02
    Yeah its not like the OS costs something criminally ridiculous like $300 for a retail copy...
    Reply
  • frozenlead 28 August 2009 08:26
    kyeanaWHAT?!?!? VIRUS'S ON A MAC!!!That's obviously impossible... Macs don't have problems...
    Trojans aren't technically viruses.
    Reply
  • wifiwolf 28 August 2009 09:05
    come on (techguy378), it's sarcasm...
    Reply
  • socrates047 28 August 2009 09:11
    i just bought a new macbook and am quite unfamiliar withe the macs, do you guys think that i should upgrade.
    Reply
  • betrayer_ 28 August 2009 09:18
    yes!! malware on macs!! oh i have dreamed of this day!
    Reply
  • wifiwolf 28 August 2009 09:27
    You should upgrade, buy a pc!
    Reply
  • war2k9 28 August 2009 09:55
    wifiwolfYou should upgrade, buy a pc!
    Keep the computer and load win 7. Why waste the cool looking computer.
    Reply