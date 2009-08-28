Free Versions of Snow Leopard Have Malware

Yesterday Trend Micro warned consumers of bogus websites offering free versions of the new Mac OS, Snow Leopard, slated to hit the streets tomorrow. Trend Micro's Bernadette Irinco said in this blog that the websites will load up a DNS changer Trojan called OSX_JAHLAV.K.



"Once executed, OSX_JAHLAV.K decrypts codes, which include a script that downloads other malicious scripts," the blog reads. "The said script then alters the DNS configuration and includes two additional IP addresses in its DNS server."



Irinco said that users could possibly be directed to phishing websites or other "fraudulent" pages, many of which host rogue antivirus software called FAKEAV. Naturally, users of Trend Micro antivirus software are automatically protected from the malicious websites, and are advised to get the latest Snow Leopard update directly from Apple.