Apple's 2019 iPhones Will Be a Minor Upgrade (Report)

Apple's iPhones only recently launched, but already there's talk of what the company has planned for 2019.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In a note to investors on Monday (Oct. 15), longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple won't change much in its next lineup of smartphones. Instead of releasing new screen sizes or dramatically different handsets, Kuo, whose note was earlier reported on by BGR, instead believes Apple will stick to the same three model sizes it has now.

That would suggest — assuming Kuo is accurate — that the company will ship a new version of its 5.8-inch iPhone XS, 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, and 6.1-inch iPhone XR. Indeed, while Kuo didn't say what the handsets might look like, he did say that they would ship with the same screen technology its current smartphones do. The next iPhone XR, in other words, will come with an LCD panel and the other two handsets will offer OLED screens.

Since this was an "S" year, with minor upgrades over last year's iPhone X, there has been widespread speculation that 2019 would represent a major update for iPhone owners. It appears now, however, that that might not be the case.

That said, we're still likely 11 months away from hearing about Apple's next smartphones. So, while it's certainly possible that Apple could have its plans set already, there's also a good chance that decisions are still being made and final designs, specs, and other features haven't yet been finalized.