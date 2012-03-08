Trending

Apple Drops the Price of the iPad 2 by $100

Get 'em while they're hot.

Now that the iPad 3, er, the new iPad is official and set to launch next Friday, Apple has to do something to get rid of all those iPad 2s it has lying around. The company has elected to keep the pricing for the new iPad the same. However, the company has since cut the price of the iPad 2, in what is presumably an effort to sell off iPad 2 stock.

As long as you're not too pushed about the new iPad's improvements over the iPad 2, you can now get yourself an iPad 2 for the low price of $399 (that's for the 16GB WiFi-only model). This represents a $100 reduction in price. The 3G model now starts at $529, which is, again, $100 less than it was last week.

So what will you be missing out on if you purchase an iPad 2 over an iPad 3? Well, considering iOS 5.1 is already out and available for download, you won't miss a lot on the software side of things. What you will miss is 4G LTE network compatibility, as well as the beefed up quad-core graphics offered by Apple's A5X chip, and the all important Retina display. There's also the possibility that the latest iPad has double the RAM of the iPad 2 (taking it from 512MB to 1GB), but that has yet to be confirmed.

Worth it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jn77 09 March 2012 02:04
    Haven't they milked it enough.... half price sounds about right.
  • silver565 09 March 2012 02:09
    $100!?

    Quick! everyone line up for days!
  • __-_-_-__ 09 March 2012 02:13
    not even for $100 I would buy that piece of overpriced crap
  • pharge 09 March 2012 02:13
    the factory refurbished ipad wifi 16gb is now $350. hmmm.. still $150 more than the kendle fire... but it is getting there.
  • pharge 09 March 2012 02:15
    sorry, I mean ipad 2 (2nd gen iPad). Now i am getting confused with the name of iPad 2 and new iPad...lol
  • john_e 09 March 2012 02:21
    And the iPad 3 base price will increase by 40% compared to iPad 2 iPad 1 2 and 3 will all look the same.
  • headscratcher 09 March 2012 02:22
    So, on the one hand the ipad seems still over-priced at that point for what it can do. But on the other hand, the poor Foxcon workers are working under such terrible conditions already, I hate to see more price pressure on them, but on the other hand Apple has much higher profit margins than the rest of the industry, but on the fourth hand I don't think that I'd buy this thing for $200 even.
  • captaincharisma 09 March 2012 02:29
    heh only 100 bucks cut? no thanks i would rather get a BB playbook
  • kawininjazx 09 March 2012 02:31
    I thought it would be $299, bad move apple.
  • crysex 09 March 2012 02:49
    In for two! Can't wait to get my hands on!
