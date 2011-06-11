Android Market Gets Compatibility Feature

One of the nice things about Android is that there are tons of different phones to choose from. However, having such a wide range of devices means there are some inconsistencies along the way. Some devices may not be able to run certain apps for one reason or another, while others can run the same applications just fine. Up until today, Android users had to rely on developers to include any compatibility issues in the description. Not anymore!
Right now, this is only available with the desktop version of the Android Market, which can be found at android.com/market. However, that’s not to say it won’t make its way into the mobile version at some point in the future. Here’s hoping!
I prefer to be able to download every app and then see for myself if it runs or not.
Besides, the info and comments are usually enough anyway to see if there are problems.
This is a step towards a more closed approach.
Hahahaha...Hahahah! I love watching this whole Android-Compatibility catastrophe. Google wanted to dip into a new market, and brought a very legit contender to bat before the rough edges were removed, and now has to play damage control for their haste. However it is good to see some very real steps being made to solve the compatiblity issues that plague Android.
People are buying cheap android phones have problems with their support, or problems with pre-installed apps or problems with non default operating systems, yet they all blame Google. It's not Google's fault that Motorola puts blurr on your phone, or AT&T removes the wifi hotspot from the OS, or Microsoft bribes Verizon to replace Google search with Bing search.
Google made the operating system with the intent of having it modified. If you want to have the purest latest and greatest and make sure every app works with your phone, then you should buy the Google sanctioned phones. Unless your phone sais "Nexus" on it somewhere, take your complaints to the carrier, or manufacturer.