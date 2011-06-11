Trending

Android Market Gets Compatibility Feature

Is your device compatible with this app?

One of the nice things about Android is that there are tons of different phones to choose from. However, having such a wide range of devices means there are some inconsistencies along the way. Some devices may not be able to run certain apps for one reason or another, while others can run the same applications just fine. Up until today, Android users had to rely on developers to include any compatibility issues in the description. Not anymore!

Right now, this is only available with the desktop version of the Android Market, which can be found at android.com/market. However, that’s not to say it won’t make its way into the mobile version at some point in the future. Here’s hoping!

  • Scanlia 11 June 2011 14:50
    Awesome.
  • 11 June 2011 15:53
    I wonder if this is such a good move. I mean, what will happen if we use custom ROMs that may be able to run the apps that the original won't?
    I prefer to be able to download every app and then see for myself if it runs or not.
    Besides, the info and comments are usually enough anyway to see if there are problems.
    This is a step towards a more closed approach.
  • Marco925 11 June 2011 19:52
    Magnus909I wonder if this is such a good move. I mean, what will happen if we use custom ROMs that may be able to run the apps that the original won't? I prefer to be able to download every app and then see for myself if it runs or not. Besides, the info and comments are usually enough anyway to see if there are problems.This is a step towards a more closed approach.I dont think it will prohibit people from downloading, i think this is more of a gurantee that it will work rather than telling us what to download.
  • erinc 12 June 2011 04:41
    If an app is not compatible with a certain phone it's usually a hardware limitation. A custom ROM isn't going to help with that really. (barring an overclock I guess)
  • eddieroolz 13 June 2011 11:53
    A much-needed feature that should've been there since the first signs of fragmentation appeared.
  • jahmekan 13 June 2011 21:47
    I recently purchased the Samsung Driod Charge, while I love the phone I absolutely hate the fact that is comes with so many preinstalled apps that I cannot remove. I also do not like the andriod market place, but at least Amazon has been a nice place to shop for apps, but they are limited. As for as compatiblity goes, sooner or later Google will have to make sure standards are being met across all make and models.
  • scuba dave 14 June 2011 00:10
    This app is compatible with your phone


    Hahahaha...Hahahah! I love watching this whole Android-Compatibility catastrophe. Google wanted to dip into a new market, and brought a very legit contender to bat before the rough edges were removed, and now has to play damage control for their haste. However it is good to see some very real steps being made to solve the compatiblity issues that plague Android.
  • dalethepcman 14 June 2011 01:34
    The comments here are just sad.

    People are buying cheap android phones have problems with their support, or problems with pre-installed apps or problems with non default operating systems, yet they all blame Google. It's not Google's fault that Motorola puts blurr on your phone, or AT&T removes the wifi hotspot from the OS, or Microsoft bribes Verizon to replace Google search with Bing search.

    Google made the operating system with the intent of having it modified. If you want to have the purest latest and greatest and make sure every app works with your phone, then you should buy the Google sanctioned phones. Unless your phone sais "Nexus" on it somewhere, take your complaints to the carrier, or manufacturer.

  • fir_ser 15 June 2011 14:49
    This is a good step and is beneficiary for both app buyers and developers.
  • maaya123 22 January 2013 17:59
