Why I'm not buying a PS5 just yet — and it's not stock shortages

Ever since its grand release, the PS5 has become one of the most desired consoles on the market. This new generation of gaming consoles created a contest that resembles a sporting event, with waves of stock hitting shelves every now and then, only to sell out a few minutes later.

The global pandemic has understandably contributed toward the great console rush, as many of us are still confined to our homes. The system shortage, combined with PS5 scalpers snatching up supplies, means that many console gamers are on the hunt for PS5 restocks, looking for any tips they can get.

While I admit that I was initially tempted to buy the PS5, I don't think I need one — at least not this year. Simply put, beyond being able to say that you’re a proud owner of a PS5, there really isn’t much reason to get one at the moment.

There’s a clear lack of PS5 exclusives

The fact that virtually all upcoming PS5 releases will be available for the PS4 is reason enough to wait. With small exceptions such as Deathloop, most of the PS5's heavily anticipated games, such as Resident Evil Village , Batman: Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy are also slated to come out on Sony's previous-gen console.

One of the few exclusive games currently worth purchasing for the PS5 is Demon’s Souls. In our review of the game, our gaming editor called it a “standout title among the PS5’s launch lineup,” noting that the remake is the “best reason to own a PS5” thanks to its intriguing story and gorgeous visuals.

When one of my most anticipated games, Little Nightmares 2 , came out on February 10, I was surprised to see that the game was available only for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and the Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game won't come out until later this year. Even game studios don’t seem to be in a rush to release games for the newer consoles, particularly when so few players own one.

Compare the PS5 to the Nintendo Switch, for example. Despite releasing back in 2017, the portable console recently became the highest-selling console at the moment , beating both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. The Switch is considerably cheaper than the next-generation consoles. But more importantly, if you want to play popular exclusive Nintendo titles such as Pokémon , Animal Crossing or The Legend of Zelda , you simply don’t have much of a choice.

My PS4 still performs its job admirably

Compared to the PS4, the PS5 features significantly improved hardware. With technical specifications like an AMD Ryzen 8-core CPU, 16 GB RAM, 825GB SSD storage and ray-tracing capabilities, the PS5 has the PS4 Pro beat. The PS5’s new DualSense controller also presents a clear upgrade over the DualShock 4, with exciting features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

When I started actively gaming in 2017, I purchased my trusty PS4 Pro for about £350 ($480). From that moment onwards, the console became a staple in my setup, even after I purchased the Razer Blade 15 Quartz as my first gaming laptop. Even now, I still turn to the PS4 when I want to wind down and play more "casual" single-player games on my couch.

The overwhelming backlog of games for the PS4 plays a part in my decision as well. With critically acclaimed games such as God of War, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Zero Dawn still haunting the top of my "to-do" list, it might take a while before I’m ready to box up my PS4.

Bottom line

Being an early PS5 adopter would admittedly be exciting. However, as it stands, due to a lack of exclusive games and the ongoing global stock shortage, you may want to think twice before sinking both your time and hard-earned money into a new console, just for the sake of having one. It’s likely that I’ll change my tune once more games come out, and the PS5 becomes easier to purchase. But now is not the time, at least for me.