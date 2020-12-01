Where to buy Oculus Quest 2 — latest stock updates

Where to buy the Oculus Quest 2 can be tricky as the new all-in-one virtual reality headset has sold out very quickly. But we've rounded up the retailers that have stock and offers for the Oculus Quest 2.

We've listed it at the best VR headset for most people, so we're not surprised to see that the Quest 2 is incredibly sought-after. The standalone headset is its own games device, offering 6DOF tracking and environment mapping without the need for a gaming PC or console.

Availability varies mostly by storage: the $299 64GB Oculus Quest 2 is not in stock at some outlets, but those retailers often have the pricier $399 256GB model. The virtual reality headset is available directly from the Oculus site, and you're almost guaranteed to find both the 64GB and 256GB models available there.

Those who already have a gaming PC can connect their Quest 2 to their rig to play a wider library of more demanding games. One of these games, Asgard's Wrath (normally $39.99), will add to your library for free when you connect your Quest 2 to a gaming PC through January 2021.

So check out the links below to see where to buy the Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Quest 2 stock and deals

In Stock Now Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Amazon

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Adorama

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Target

Oculus Quest 2: $299 at Newegg with $15 gift card.

Oculus Quest 2: Which model to buy?

The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy, and the recipient of a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award. In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its slick, intuitive design, as well as its faster performance and better resolution than its predecessor. At $299, it's the cheapest standalone VR headset to offer 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in a 3D space).

For casual gamers, the 64GB model should suffice. However, hardcore gamers may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling applications. More demanding games take up more space. Unfortunately, you cannot expand headset storage, so pick wisely.