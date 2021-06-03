What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows

Can't figure out what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying.

Today, June 3, the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 belongs to Lucifer, which recently released season 5B. The supernatural drama stars Tom Ellis as the devil himself. This is the penultimate season, so the new episodes set up the final chapter of the hellishly popular show. In second place is Dog Gone Trouble, an animated adventure about a dog who gets lost when his owner dies.

And continuing its streak on the Netflix Top 10 is Cocomelon, the lovable preschool kids show.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Netflix Top 10 list today.

1. Lucifer

Previous rank: 1

Details: Netflix Original, 5 seasons (67 episodes), rated TV-14

What it’s about: Lucifer season 5B picks up right where the first half of the season left off, an epic battle that had Lucifer fighting Maze on one side and Amenadiel facing Michael on the other. Then, God (Dennis Haysbert) shows up and declares, "Children, I know I hate it when you fight."

Who’s in it: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris.

For people who like: Charming rogues and banter-filled dialogue

Watch Lucifer on Netflix

2. Dog Gone Trouble

Previous rank: 2

Details: Movie (1 hr 28 min), rated TV-Y7

What it’s about: A pampered dog named Trouble must learn to live in the real world while trying to escape from his former owner's greedy children.

Who’s in it: Voices of Sean "Big Sean" Anderson, Pamela Adlon, and Lucy Hale.

For people who like: Animated animal adventures

Watch Dog Gone Trouble on Netflix

3. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Previous rank: 3

Details: TV series, 2 seasons (16 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: The second season of USA's Dirty John, an anthology about love gone terribly wrong, chronicles the breakdown of Betty Broderick’s marriage to childhood sweetheart Dan Broderick and the devastating emotional effects on Betty.

Who’s in it: Amanda Peet, Christian Slater, Rachel Keller, Missi Pyle.

For people who like: Lurid true crime cases turned into glossy fiction

Watch Dirty John on Netflix

4. Home

Previous rank: 4

Details: Movie (1 hr 34 min), rated PG

What it’s about: After an alien race called the Boov conquer Earth, they relocate the planet's human population — all except for a little girl named Tip, who's managed to hide. Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh, who seeks friendship and fun. After their mutual distrust fades , they set out to find Tip's mom but unbeknown to them, the Gorg — enemies of the Boov — are en route.

Who’s in it: Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Matt Jones.

For people who like: Animated movies with cute/weird creatures

Watch Home on Netflix

5. Cocomelon

(Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

Previous rank: 5

Details: TV series, seasons 1-2 (6 episodes)

What it’s about: Netflix is streaming hour-long highlights of the popular YouTube channel for children ages 1-4. Cocomelon teaches the alphabet, numbers and other concepts through nursery rhymes, songs and sketches.

Who’s in it: Animated characters

For people who like: Learning letters and numbers

Watch Cocomelon on Netflix

6. 2 Hearts

Previous rank: New

Details: Movie (1 hr 41 min), rated PG-13

What it’s about: Two love stories intertwine in this 2020 romantic drama. In the present day, awkward college student Chris meets and falls for classmate Sam. In another decade, Cuban exile Jorge meets and falls for flight attendant Leslie. Their stories intersect when the two men are rushed to the hospital at the same time.

Who’s in it: Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye, Radha Mitchell

For people who like: Faith-based romances

Watch 2 Hearts on Netflix

7. Ragnarok

Previous rank: 8

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (12 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: The second season of the Norwegian drama continues to follow the hero's journey of Magne, the teen boy who is the embodiment of Thor. He took on Vidar, the patriarch of the Jutul family and secretly a Jotnar. Now, he'll face the rest of the Jutul family and their pollution-causing factories.

Who’s in it: David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup.

For people who like: Fantastical mythologies set in the modern day

Watch Ragnarok on Netflix

8. Army of the Dead

Previous rank: 7

Details: Movie (2 hrs 29 min), rated R

What it’s about: Set after a zombie outbreak leaves Las Vegas abandoned and ruined, Army of the Dead follows former war hero Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), who is hired by a casino boss to carry out a heist on his own business and retrieve $200 million sitting in the vault. Scott assembles a ragtag team of specialists, including the surprise addition of his daughter.

Who’s in it: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt.

For people who like: Zombie movies and heist movies

Watch Army of the Dead on Netflix

9. Blue Miracle

Previous rank: 6

Details: Movie (1 hr 36 min), rated TV-PG

What it’s about: This family-friendly drama is based on a true story. The director of a financially struggling orphanage in Mexico partners with a grumpy, washed-up boat captain to take the kids out for a fishing tournament. They've never fished before, but luck is on their side in this sea adventure.

Who’s in it: Dennis Quaid, Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.

For people who like: Inspiring tearjerkers

Watch Blue Miracle on Netflix

10. The Kominsky Method

Previous rank: 9

Details: Netflix Original, 3 seasons (22 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Sandy Kominsky says farewell after the death of longtime friend and manager Norman. He has to learn how to deal with life on his own, but things get complicated when ex-wife Roz breezes into town. She arrives in L.A. to spend time with their daughter Mindy and her boyfriend Martin.

Who’s in it: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Kathleen Turner, Paul Reiser.

For people who like: Star-studded ensemble dramedies about the twilight years

Watch The Kominsky Method on Netflix