VPN deal: Super Surfshark deal offers two years of world-class cover for less than $2 a month

We’ve developed a bit of a thing for Surfshark recently – it seems like an impossible proposition, but the British Virgin Islands-based outfit delivers one of the best VPN services on the market for a fraction of the price of its competitors.

While its monthly plans are nothing to shout about, if you choose to sign up for two years you’ll be paying just $1.99 a month. To put it another way, that’s less than $50 all-in for two years of private internet use.

If you compare that to rivals such as NordVPN or CyberGhost – two of the other more affordable yet powerful VPNs – Surfshark still undercuts them substantially. And, while there may be cheaper providers out there, Surfshark has proven itself to be a world-class contender which punches well above its weight.

So, if you want the cheapest VPN on the market worth having, Surfshark is definitely your best bet.

Surfshark VPN deal | Save 84% and pay less than $2 a month

Bargain VPN provider Surfshark offers huge savings on its two-year plan, knocking a huge 84% off its monthly plan and charging less than $2 a month. For $50 all-in, you can get one of our top-rated VPNs – but if you're not sure, you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee to make sure it's right for you.View Deal

Why is this Surfshark deal so good?

We love Surfshark because, while it touts a bargain-basement price, it actually delivers a seriously powerful service.

With 1,700 servers in 63 countries it has a comprehensive network to ensure you’ll get great connections wherever you are, and even includes advanced features such as double hop, split tunnelling, a kill switch, the ability to use OpenVPN UDP & TCP and IKEv2 protocols, plus its own private DNS on each server.

It’s also great as a streaming VPN thanks to its powerful unblocking abilities (which it boasts about on its website), plus torrenting is supported on most of its servers, too.

If you’ve got a little more to spend, our top-rated service ExpressVPN does provide a slightly more well-rounded experience, with more in-depth apps plus a larger server network. At $6.67 a month plus three months free it’s not too pricey, but the fact of the matter is that it’s a lot more than Surfshark.

So, if you want to spend less than $2 a month on one of our favourite VPNs today, Surfshark is pretty much your only option.