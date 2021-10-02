Venom 2 post-credits scene explained

While the carnage is still settling, everyone is still talking about the Venom 2 post-credits scene. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters this weekend and fans can finally see if the hype matches reality.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows up on the first movie, which introduced journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who becomes the host of an alien symbiote that turns him into the superpowered creature Venom. In the sequel, Brock tries to get a scoop by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). However, Cletus also becomes a host to an alien symbiote, a spawn of Venom named Carnage.

Carnage was teased in an end-credits scene in the first movie. Venom 2 also has a similar scene, featuring a very familiar character.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

What happens in the Venom 2 post-credits scene?

The scene — which pops up mid-credits and not at the very end — takes place after Eddie has defeated Carnage. He is in a beach-side hotel room, laying on the bed and talking to Venom. Eddie wonders if the symbiote is hiding secrets from him, despite their link. Venom replies that his kind has been through a lot in the universes (plural), but he'll show Eddie "just the smallest fraction of things we Symbiotes have experienced."

A bright light flashes. Eddie is in a different hotel room in a different tropical location. A news report is playing on the television. It's J. Jonah Jameson's unmasking of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as Spider-Man. That report kicked off the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The scene ends with a random man emerging from the bathroom and asking what Eddie is doing in his room. Cut to black.

What does the Venom 2 post-credits scene mean?

First, the end credits scene confirms that Eddie Brock and Venom are now in the same universe — the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as Holland's Spider-Man.

We say "now" because it's unclear if they were in the MCU before the bright light / location shifting that occurred in the scene. As MCU fans are well-aware, the multiverse is a thing now and will become an even bigger thing with upcoming Marvel movies.

In particular, Spider-Man: No Way Home (opening Dec. 17) is reportedly bringing in past versions of the character into the current timeline. Rumors run rampant that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are making an appearance. And the No Way Home trailer clearly shows past villain Doc Ock (Alfred Molina, from 2004's Spider-Man 2) and teases Electro (Jamie Foxx, from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

By adding this stinger to the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony and Marvel seem to be hinting that Holland's Peter Parker and Venom will face off at some point. Then again, this little trip into the MCU could be brief. There's no telling how the multiverse storylines will play out or where anybody will end up.