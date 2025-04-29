Netflix is losing several Spider-Man movies this week — here's what's leaving

Bad news, Spider-fans — Netflix is about to lose some of the best Spider-Man movies.

May 1 will be the last day you can watch four Spider-Man movies, including the entire Sam Raimi trilogy and the incredible "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Now, there is some good news. First, a ton of great movies are coming to Netflix in May to replace these four classics (well, three classics and a more recent hit).

Second, "Across the Spider-Verse" will arrive on Disney Plus once it leaves Netflix. The other three movies are already there (they've just also been on Netflix). So if you have a subscription to the digital House of Mouse, you'll still be able to watch it.

Here are the four Spider-Man movies leaving Netflix this week.

'Spider-Man' (2002)

"Spider-Man" introduced a whole generation of people to the webslinger. It was also a watershed moment for Marvel on the big screen, as up to this point, only DC Comics movies had found major success adapting superhero stories.

In the first part of Sam Raimi's trilogy, Tobey Maguire stars as the titular wallcrawler. Juggling the dual identity of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, he has to juggle working at the Daily Bugle for J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and fighting criminals like the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), all while trying not to steal his best friend Harry Osborne's (James Franco) girlfriend Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst).

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

"Spider-Man 2" picks up two years after the events of "Spider-Man." Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is still struggling to be a normal person and a webslinging superhero, but at least there are some aspects of his life that are going well.

Oh, wait — no, there aren't. Peter is struggling to pay rent while working, going to college and fighting crime. Aunt May (Rosemary Harris) is in danger of losing her home. Peter's boss, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), still hates Spider-Man and Peter's crush Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) is about to marry Jameson's son John (Dan Gillies).

J. Jonah isn't the only one who hates Spider-Man, as Harry (James Franco) resents the hero for the death of Harry's father.

But he still is best friends with Peter, and it's through him that Peter meets Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina). The scientist becomes Peter's mentor ... until he turns out to be a criminal and Spider-Man's nemesis as the villainous Doctor Octopus.

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

"Spider-Man 3" is the final movie in director Sam Raimi's trilogy. Full disclosure: It's also the weakest movie in the bunch.

I wouldn't go as far as to say it's bad, but there are notable flaws with it. Almost all of them have to do with Venom.

The symbiote plays a big role in this movie, and yet is almost an afterthought. Unlike in the Tom Hardy "Venom" movies, in "Spider-Man 3," the symbiote doesn't have its own personality, but instead just accentuates the worst qualities of its host.

The first host that Venom latches onto is Peter (Tobey Maguire) and it causes him to almost ruin his relationship with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). It eventually leaves him, choosing instead to possess Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), who becomes the main villain of the movie.

Venom isn't the only villain in "Spider-Man 3," though, which is probably another knock against it. There's just a bit too much going on once Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Harry Osborn's New Goblin (James Franco) both arrive on the scene for the final battle.

Still, if you've watched the other two movies in the trilogy already, this movie is good enough to watch, so you can complete the story.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Last, but certainly not least on the list is "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

This animated Spider-Man movie is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which is my favorite Spider-Man movie of all time.

In this version of the Spider-Man story, our titular hero is Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teenager who took over as Spider-Man following the death of his Earth's webslinger at the hands of the villainous Kingpin.

Kingpin is dispatched in the first movie of this soon-to-be trilogy, but Miles is still struggling with becoming a hero. He's also struggling with his feelings for Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), aka Gwen Stacy, a wallcrawler from a different Earth whom he falls for in the first movie.

The good news is that these crazy kids get to reunite fairly early on in this movie. The bad news is that there's a secret cabal working in the shadows that knows Miles took over for a previous Spider-Man — and thinks that he shouldn't exist.

