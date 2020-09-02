Thunder vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 7 of the NBA playoffs online

Thunder vs Rockets start time, channel Thunder vs Rockets game 7 is tipping off Wednesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. More playoffs info below.

Win or go home: The Thunder vs Rockets live stream of game 7 will continue the roller coaster NBA playoffs series. Everything is on the line in the Western Conference series. Only one team will prevail and move onto the semifinals

The match-up featured the juiciest storyline in the playoffs: The Thunder's Chris Paul facing off against his former team, which traded him away last season. In Oklahoma City, he returned to all-star level play and has guided a young team to the brink of the semifinals. Meanwhile, former Thunder star Russell Westbrook is now suiting up for the Rockets. He finally joined in the fun in game 5 after recovering from injury.

All of that drama has been reflected in the roller coaster action. In game 5, Paul proved his iron will, scoring eight of the Thunder's final 12 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 13.1 seconds left. In this decisive game, Paul will have even more motivation to give another clutch performance.

Westbrook has been rusty since returning to play, but he and James Harden won't go down without a fight. They'll do whatever they can to meet up with the Lakers in the semis.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream for game 7 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Thunder vs Rockets game 7 on Wednesday, September 2 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Other playoffs games will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Thunder vs Rockets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late for most of the NBA playoffs, and they can catch the Thunder vs Rockets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Thunder vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Thunder vs Rockets game 7 air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Thunder vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)