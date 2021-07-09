This ExpressVPN deal will get you 49% off plus 12 months of cloud backup free

As the best VPN on the market right now, ExpressVPN isn't often compelled to offer many VPN deals – so that makes it especially newsworthy when we see the provider slap on additional extras to sweeten the prospect.

Usually not the cheapest of VPNs, ExpressVPN currently offers three months free to Tom's Guide readers. However, that's not all. Recently, it's teamed up with cloud backup provider Backblaze to offer 12 months free. As a package, it's the perfect way to both secure your files and stay private online.

As we mentioned above, ExpressVPN very rarely offers any discounts on its product. While that means you're unlikely to see any prices slashed, it does mean that if you sign up now, you won't feel like you've overpaid when a fresh deal turns up a few months down the line.

To find out more about this stellar ExpressVPN deal, just keep scrolling.

ExpressVPN – save 49% + 12 months FREE cloud backup

If you want a bargain on the #1 VPN available today, this VPN deal is the perfect opportunity. ExpressVPN offers Tom's Guide readers three months extra FREE, which works out at a saving of 49%, and a monthly price of just $6.67, plus, you'll also get a year of Backblaze backup to make the full security package.View Deal

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

If you want the best of the best, ExpressVPN is the provider to choose. With great streaming performance, excellent speeds, great torrenting power, plus rock-solid privacy and security out the box, it's the full package.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of secure protocols, 3,000+ all-RAM servers in 94 countries, plus simple, powerful apps that are great for both novices and experts, there's not much at all that we'd want to change – and we can find fault in almost anything.

If you're after a truly cheap VPN, Surfshark is always a good bet. While it can't match Express in terms of power or configuration, it's still great for streaming, and at $2.49 a month, it's not too expensive.

But, if you're the kind of person who won't settle for anything but the best (we don't blame you), ExpressVPN is more than worth the small extra cost – and this deal only makes it more affordable.