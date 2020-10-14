This Anker PowerCore Prime Day bundle is perfect for the iPhone 12

While you'll see plenty of Prime Day deals on popular electronic devices, most buyers forget about the power required to keep them running. Quick charging devices are a worthy splurge that help you rapidly top off your arsenal of power-hungry gadgets.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Anker PowerCore Bundle on sale for $79. That's $50 off and an all time low for the kit.

Anker PowerCore+ Power Delivery Portable Charger Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Anker's industry leading technology ensures your devices stay safe during rapid charge sessions. Quick charge supported gadgets such as phones and tablets can go from dead to a 50% battery charge in under a half hour. USB-C and Type A outputs ensure universal compatibility with all of your electronics.View Deal

Consisting of a 26800mAh capacity power bank, 60 watt USB-C wall charger and high quality USB-C to USB-C wire, this bundle offers everything you need to minimize charge times. The external battery hides a surprisingly high capacity within a slim profile and provides all the power you'll need on the go. When you're near an outlet, the wall charger is able to provide unthrottled power.

While an average 5 watt wall outlet charger would take 30 hours to fully charge the power bank, the wall adapter and included USB-C to USB-C cable can restore all 26800 mAH in 3.3 hours. If time is money then you'd be investing in yourself by copping this charger.

