Stimulus check calculator: Find out how much money you get

There is a stimulus check calculator you can use to figure out how much money you’ll get from the government. Although many have yet to receive their first stimulus check payment, it’s also not too soon to wonder what a stimulus check 2 will look like if the $3 trillion dollar economic relief package outlined in the Heroes Act is passed.

You might know the average stimulus check is worth $1,200, but there are certain requirements you must meet to receive the whole sum. As a taxpayer who earned less than $75,000 according to your 2018-2019 returns, you can assume your payment will be worth $1,200.

But if you earn somewhere between $75,000 and the maximum $99,000, or have dependents, you may not know how much money you actually qualify for.

That’s where the Omni Calculator can offer some clarity about your stimulus check. The online tool is designed to help you determine how much money you get, or should get, with your economic impact payment. It is also able to calculate how much you’ll receive if the Heroes Act relief package includes another second round of stimulus checks.

There’s no guarantee that stimulus check 2 is happening, but it could be useful to know how it could help you as you plan your upcoming finances. It’s likewise useful to brush up on the best ways to spend your stimulus check if you don’t already have a plan for your money.

And if you know how much stimulus check money you’ll get but don’t know where your stimulus check, there are a few resources at your disposal. The IRS’s Get My Payment app can provide you an update on your check’s status, while the USPS’s Informed Delivery tool can notify you about your check’s path to your mailbox.

The IRS phone number has recently become available for fielding queries, too. But people report not being able to get through to a live representative, so if your question is how much money should you get, you’ll probably have better luck trying out the Omni Calculator.

Keep in mind that the calculator can only provide an estimate of what you should get based on your basic circumstances. There could be unique variables that influence the final total of your payment. Check out our stimulus check 2020 guide for more information and the answers to stimulus check FAQs.

Stimulus check calculator: Find out how much money you get

(Image credit: Omni Calculator)

You can find out how much money will appear on your stimulus check from the government with a free online calculator created byBy Maciej Kowalski, PhD candidate and Jasmine J Mah. Here’s how to use it:

1. Go to www.omnicalculator.com/finance/stimulus-payment .

2. Review the qualification guidelines. You have to be a U.S. resident with a social security number, and you must have filed your taxes if you’re required to do so.

3. Fill out the short questionnaire. Enter whether you’ve filed your taxes, how you filed your taxes (single/joint), how many children you have and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Heroes Act calculator: How much money will you get from stimulus check 2?

(Image credit: Omni Calculator)

The team behind the first stimulus check calculator recently released a second edition that can help you determine how much you’ll receive from stimulus check 2 if the Heroes Act is passed. Because the qualifications haven’t been set by the government, this calculator is only an estimate based on how the system worked for the first check. This is how to use it:

1. Go to https://www.omnicalculator.com/finance/stimulus-heroes

2. Complete the short questionnaire. Enter how you filed your taxes (single/joint), how many children you have and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2019.

Again, the Heroes Act has not been passed so there is no guarantee a stimulus check 2 is happenings. The Senate will vote on the bill in June. Follow our guide to stimulus check 2 for the latest updates about a second round of economic impact payments.