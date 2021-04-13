Spring sale at Acer knocks $80 off Acer Swift 3 laptop

It's that time of year! Memorial Day sales will be kicked off before you know and if you're looking for a new laptop, we've spotted a killer deal you can get right now.

Currently, Acer has its Acer Swift 3 Laptop on sale for $599.99. That's $80 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen this month.

Acer Swift 3: was $679 now $599 @ Acer

The Acer Swift 3 is the ideal everyday laptop. It sports a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price to date. View Deal

The Acer Swift 3 is an everyday machine that won't break your budget. Under the hood you'll find a Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD. It's more than enough horsepower for everything from Netflix streams to casual gaming. (For more gaming horsepower, you'll want to check out Acer's RTX 2060-powered Predator line).

In our Acer Swift 3 review, we found the laptop offered solid performance at a mid-range price. However, keep in mind that our configuration was different. We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U-powered machine. Today's deal is on the Intel-powered model. Either way, you can still expect to get reliable performance that's just as good for students as it is for anyone working from home.

Make sure to check out our Memorial Day laptop sales coverage for more deals as we approach Memorial Day.