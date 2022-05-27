Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could fix the biggest problem with Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could sort out the Galaxy Z Fold 3's inconveniently skinny shape, based on new images from leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab).

Two photos, allegedly of cases for the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, show that Samsung may well be giving the Z Fold 4 a new squarer design, as IU has rumored before. While the cases aren't directly side-by-side, you can still see some changes looking between the two shots.

Compared with the Fold3 protective case, the Fold4 screen ratio is improved. pic.twitter.com/a43p6zrcu5May 27, 2022 See more

The big one is that the two folding sides of the cases (and therefore the phone) have become wider. You can also just about see that the height has shrunk, too, making for a squarer shape overall, like the excellent (but hard to buy) Oppo Find N. The displays on the Z Fold 4 are said to be the same size as the Z Fold 3 though despite this change: 6.2 inches on the outside and 7.6 inches on the inside.

We can also see from this case that the rear camera module seems to have lengthened between generations. This could fit in with alleged plans to update the three cameras on the Z Fold 3 to the same cameras found on the Galaxy S22: a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 3x telephoto camera.

Disappointingly, but in line with the rumors, there's no sign of an S Pen silo built into the Z Fold 4's body from the look of the cases. The Z Fold 3 works with a special version of Samsung's stylus, but you can only store the S Pen separately or in a specific case. With Samsung having reintroduced the integrated S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're still hoping for the same on a Z Fold phone someday.

Internally, we're expecting a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset (also for the Galaxy Z Flip 4), offering enhanced performance over the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found in the Galaxy S22 series. It should mean an even bigger power boost over the Snapdragon 888 chip in the Z Fold 3, too.

Making these rumors sound all the sweeter is another claiming Samsung wants to give the Z Fold 4 a cheaper price than last year. It's unlikely to suddenly be a bargain given the Z Fold 3 started at $1,800, but it's good to see foldables become more affordable over time and become in reach of more buyers.

All these possible changes won't be confirmed for another few months yet though, with August the most likely time Samsung will reveal its new foldables. Keep an eye on our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 hubs in the meantime for the latest updates around the rumor mill.