Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaker just tipped a killer upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to retain the same rear camera design as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, rather than adopt a module-less design seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That's according to TechTalkTV (opens in new tab) who tweeted that despite previous claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have its rear cameras embedded into its chassis (pictured above), it’ll sport a more familiar module design. That might sound like a bit of a letdown for some folks who may want some of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s excellent design cues to filter into next-gen foldables.

But the good news here is that TechTalkTV has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped to get a 50MP main camera, stating it’s a feature “for sure.”

EXCLUSIVE: The camera layout of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not look like the one shared by Onleaks. Instead, it will almost exactly look like the one on the Z Fold 3. pic.twitter.com/2IignnOEtaJuly 5, 2022 See more

Now I recommend you take all phone rumors with a degree of skepticism, especially since Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks have been mostly born from snippets of information rather than leaked specs sheets or models. But an upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s main camera is definitely something I want in the Galaxy Z Fold 4; sure, some neatly integrated rear cameras would be nice, but the Fold 3’s rear camera module is hardly that chunky to begin with.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is my secondary phone, joining the iPhone 13 Pro as I go about my day-to-day escapades; it’s obviously the best foldable phone, but it’s far from perfect. And one of the biggest sticking points for me, aside from its bulk, is the rear cameras, especially when you consider it had a launch price of $1,799.

While good, the 12MP main camera can’t keep up with that of the Galaxy S22, let alone the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP snapper. The 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto cameras are fine, but I definitely think there's room for improvement with the main camera. And upping the main sensor to 50MP could be the answer.

Samsung’s computational photography and color science has gotten a lot more appealing to my tastes with it’s latest Galaxy phones, so bringing in the scope to capture more detail means it could give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a serious camera upgrade. Mix in other rumored upgrades like a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a less visible crease, and the ability to more easily split apps access the folding display, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be an awesome smartphone workhorse for capturing and editing photos and videos on the move.

Now if only Samsung could add in an S Pen holder, then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be a slam-dunk of a foldable phone. Sadly, the rumors indicate that's not going to happen. Either way, we expect to see Samsung unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August, as that would track with other reveals of its flagship foldables; expect it to be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.