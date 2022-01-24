Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date just leaked by Samsung Unpacked website

Samsung has inadvertently revealed the time and date for the launch of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series, both of which are set to be showcased February 9 at 3 p.m. UT (10 a.m. ET).

While Samsung has pretty much confirmed the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be shown off at its Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, and revealed that the phone is almost certainly a Galaxy Note replacement, no official details of the event had yet been given. But through looking at the code behind the Unpacked website and at invites sent out for the event to Yahoo, Google and Outlook calendars, Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog found mention of the time and date.

Samsung Electronics confirmed this date by adding in code to their “Unpacked 2022” website that has not been activated yet. These "add to calendar" links add the Event to your calendar, February 9th 10am EST.Add it to Google Calendar here: https://t.co/JmobnB0NWU#unpacked2022 https://t.co/GtrdWV7cIt pic.twitter.com/atytKTa0OvJanuary 22, 2022 See more

As such, it looks like we've got a little over two weeks to wait before Samsung shows off its next-gen flagship phones and tablets.

The former is expected to be made up of a trio of phones: the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 and S2 Plus are set to be incremental upgrades over the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, with a refined design, improved chips, and boosted camera performance and capabilities.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, looks like it’ll be the more exciting phone. Not only is it tipped to have upgraded cameras, in terms of sensors and capabilities, but it’s expected to drop the rounded rectangular design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and go for a Note-like look.

What's more, it’s also expected to have a built-in S Pen holder, effectively making it a spiritual successor to the seemingly defunct Galaxy Note line, which was last seen in the form of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. A powerful chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for U.S. and China models, and the Exynos 2200 with AMD-based graphics for U.K. and other regions, should be the icing on the cake.

As for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, it’s expected to come in standard, Plus and Ultra guises, following on from last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 Ultra last fall. A specs boost is also rumored, and the Ultra models are tipped to have a display notch to make for an expansive screen with minimal bezels.

It looks like we'll have all of the official details very soon — meaning you'll get definitive answers to questions like who wins between the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro.