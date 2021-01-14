Samsung Galaxy S21 prices just leaked for entire lineup — and it’s good news

Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked for the entire lineup just before the new phones are expected to headline this year's first Unpacked keynote. And compared to price rumors we've heard in recent weeks, this last-minute leak is good news.

According to an official-looking pricing chart shared by Twitter user @Tech_EdgeTE, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S21 Plus will start $999.99 and the top-shelf Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $1199.99. Each of these starting prices apply to 128GB storage versions of Samsung's new smartphones.

If true, all of the Galaxy S21 phones would be $200 less than their S20 predecessors.

Last week, ETNews leaked the alleged Galaxy S21 prices in South Korea. That report suggested the Samsung flagships would cost $100-$200 more than they actually might, although we can likely credit the discrepancy on the currency conversion to U.S. dollars from won.

Converting prices from other countries to dollars or pounds sterling often doesn't account for regional pricing differences.

Today's leak also adds to the conflicting reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 colors. @Tech_EdgeTE's chart suggests there will be fewer color options than WinFuture's Roland Quandt shared yesterday in a series of alleged marketing materials.

Based on the price chart, the entry-level Galaxy S21 comes in colors called Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Violet and Phantom Pink. The midrange S21 Plus comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom White, while the S21 Ultra offers just Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

Lastly, the leak reveals that these phones become available on January 29. Some sources predicted already this date, which falls about two weeks after Samsung's announcement event.

We won't wait long to find out whether these leaks are accurate. Samsung's Galaxy S21 event is kicking off. If you want to watch along live, then check out our how to watch Unpacked 2021, and follow along with our Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event live blog.