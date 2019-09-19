Galaxy S8 Won't Get Android 10 Update Despite Being 2017 Flagship (Report)

It’s been almost a month since Android 10 launched. If you have a Samsung phone and you are wondering if your own device is getting the update, here’s a list that allegedly confirms who is getting it and who is not. Spoiler: if you have an S8 or Note 8, you may be screwed.
Yeah, your 2017 flagship phone is not getting Android 10, according to the official list leaked by AndroidPure. That is pretty bad on its own but especially when compared to Apple — Samsung’s direct competition. The Cupertino company is unleashing iOS 13 today for every iPhone all the way down to the iPhone 6s and compact iPhone SE, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
It’s especially surprising since Samsung is updating its Galaxy A7 to Android 10, a phone that arguably has much less firepower than the S8 and that was released in the same year. We can only hope that the list is not complete.
Galaxy S Line
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
Galaxy Note Line
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 9
Galaxy M Line
- Galaxy M40
- Galaxy M30
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M20
- Galaxy M10
Galaxy J Line
- Galaxy J8
- Galaxy J7 Duo
- Galaxy J7 2018
- Galaxy J6
- Galaxy J6+
- Galaxy J5 2018
- Galaxy J4
- Galaxy J4+
- Galaxy J3 2018
Galaxy A Line
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20e
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A10e
- Galaxy A9
- Galaxy A9 Star Lite
- Galaxy A9 Pro 2019
- Galaxy A8
- Galaxy A8 Star Lite
- Galaxy A7
- Galaxy A6
- Galaxy A6+
There’s no word on when Android 10 will be available for any of these Samsung devices yet, so can keep an eye out of system updates for the time being.