PS5 restock at Best Buy — how to get yours when stock returns

Update Feb. 19: Best Buy has sold out of PS5 consoles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock coverage for updates on new inventory.

Good news if you're looking for a PS5. Best Buy currently has the PS5 in stock. You'll find the PS5 for $499 here and the PS5 Digital for $399 here . This is the first time we've seen PS5 restock at Best Buy in weeks.

Upon clicking the "add to cart" buttons at Best Buy, you may have a short wait before you can add the console to your cart. Best Buy will likely release more stock in waves, so patience is key. Alternatively, if you see them as "sold out," try to open the link via incognito mode in your browser.

Best Buy PS5 restock

PS5: $499 at Best Buy

Sold out: The PS5 is back in stock at Best Buy. You may have to wait a few minutes before you can add the console to your cart. View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Best Buy

Sold out: Best Buy also has the PS5 Digital Edition in stock for $399. You may have to wait a few minutes before you can add the console to your cart.View Deal

PS5 Best Buy restock supply is limited

Unfortunately, today's Best Buy PS5 restock event will likely be very limited. That means the console is likely to sell out in minutes. As a result, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. Make sure to monitor your browser tab as you could wind up accidentally forfeiting your console if the buy button tab returns and you don't act fast.

After a 15-minute wait, we managed to get the console in our cart for purchase, but we were then notified in-store pickup is required. If there are no consoles in stock near you, you will not be able to purchase the console.

Create a Best Buy account: Increase your chances

One thing you can do now to save time is to create a Best Buy account (if you don't already have one). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.