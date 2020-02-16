Presidents Day sale: Samsung's amazing QLED TV is $200 off right now

If you didn't gift yourself a new 4K TV for the holidays and also sat out the Super Bowl, don't worry. There's a huge Presidents Day sale on Best Buy, including this amazing 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung.

Samsung's Q60 QLED TV is now on sale for just $899, which is $200 off. This set uses quantum dots to deliver 100% color volume and over a billion shades of color, delivering an incredibly rich and lifelike picture. And with its Ultra HD resolution, you get four times more detail than your old HDTV.

Samsung Q60 QLED TV 65-inch: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Samsung's Q60 QLED TV uses quantum dots to offer more than a billion colors along with 100% color volume. And the quantum processor upscales HD content to 4K. At $200 off, this is a great Presidents Day sale.View Deal

Yes, there's not a ton of 4K video out there, but several streaming services now offer 4K content, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Disney Plus. Plus, the the Q60's Quantum Processor instantly upscales content from HD to 4K.

The Q60 also supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy a larger range of colors for a more realistic picture. The set offers a 120Hz refresh rate for handling fast action and games.

When it comes to smart TV features, the Q60 has you covered with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, Bixby voice commands and SmartThings for controlling compatible smart home devices.

In our Samsung Q60 review, we praised its great color performance and motion handling, excellent smart TV features, superb gaming performance and four HDMI ports. But we thought the sound quality and viewing angles could be better.

At $200 off, this QLED TV deal is a steal, so we would scoop it up before the price goes back up.