This must be a typo! Save $700 on this 85-inch Samsung QLED at Best Buy

Although March Madness might be in the rearview window, there's still a lot of major events to get excited for in the next few months — and there's no better way of experiencing them than on a massive screen.

Right now, you can get an 85-inch Samsung Q60D QLED TV for $999 at Best Buy. That's $700 slashed on a big-screen display and a major bargain on one of its cheapest sets, netting you serious picture quality with tons of features baked in.

Samsung 85" Q60D QLED TV: was $1,699 now $999 at Best Buy Get one of the cheapest Samsung QLED TVs for even cheaper at an enormous 85-inch screen size. This is perfect for the HDR movie lovers and sports fans, who always need just a bit more room for each game, whether it's basketball or college football. The Q60D is also built on a 60Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support.

Samsung isn't known for its value picks, and few of its displays ever rank among the best cheap TVs — largely due to their steep sticker prices. But the Samsung Q60D is one major exception, coming in at the tail end of Samsung's 2024 TV lineup.

As such, it doesn't offer the most premium specs on the block, but still has one of the smartest interfaces in the market in Tizen OS. It's within this OS where you'll find access not only to the best streaming services but also even a variety of cloud gaming platforms, namely Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

If that wasn't enough, you're also granted one of the most streamlined multi-view features. You can learn more about it in our 7 tips and tricks to better your Tizen OS experience. Multi-view is made all the better thanks to this TV's 85-inch screen size, which means more games to watch at any given time.

The Q60D is also built on a 60Hz refresh rate with access to HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+, which is perfect for HDR movie lovies. Netflix just got HDR10+ support, so if you're worried about not having Dolby Vision, it shouldn't be a major downside as the new format gains traction.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Samsung TV at 85-inch under $1,000. This is an ideal choice for those looking to cash in on the big-screen TV craze — as TVs are only going to get bigger. But if the Q60D doesn't strike your fancy, you can always check out our TV deals guide for even more value picks on sale.