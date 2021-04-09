Google Pixel 5a in doubt — leaker says it’s now canceled

Google has allegedly cancelled its next budget phone, the Pixel 5a, according to leaker Jon Prosser. He claims that his sources told him that Google has canned the phone due to chip shortages that have affected several industries.

Prosser's reliability is hit or miss, and we haven't seen any corroborating info to back this up yet. It's possible other leakers will jump on this in the coming days to back up or refute Prosser. For now, we're taking this news with a big grain of salt.

We expected to hear more about the Pixel 5a at the upcoming Google I/O 2021 conference next month (May 18 through 20). Obviously, the only entity that can confirm or deny this leak is Google itself, so keep your eyes peeled for word from it if the Pixel 5a has, indeed, been cancelled.

Prosser also stated that his sources mentioned that the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will continue to be sold throughout 2021. Google has found some success with the A series and it no doubt wants to continue to serve the budget/mid-range market. Those phones do provide some of the best camera experiences possible in the sub-$500 arena.

We had hoped for the Pixel 5a to be a 2021 iteration on the excellent Pixel 4a, complete with a processor upgrade, perhaps some camera improvements, and maybe even 5G support. Previous leaks had suggested that the phone would look like a carbon copy of its predecessor, which was fine with us. The simplicity and minimalism of the Pixel 4a increased its charm and draw.

The Pixel 5a also might have used the same optics as the Pixel 5 before it, including an ultrawide lens. Though that might have been too much to ask in a sub-$400 phone, Google has made a point of providing the best photography experiences possible in the different Pixel price points.

Going back to the topic at hand, if Google has cancelled the Pixel 5a, we wonder if production will possibly ramp up for the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G to meet demand in foreign markets such as India. Google had apparently made plans to shift some of the Pixel 5a's production to India to meet demand and possibly reduce costs.

We might have to wait for the summer to come and go before we get confirmation that the Pixel 5a has been cancelled. Google might mention it at I/O in May, but that's still a month and a half away. Whether Jon Prosser is right or not, this news has nonetheless shaken up our 2021 expectations.