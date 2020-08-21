NXT TakeOver XXX live stream: Match card, start time and how to watch

NXT TakeOver XXX live stream start time NXT TakeOver XXX begins at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 22).

Its kickoff show starts at 6 p.m. ET, and it's got a match booked already (see below), so you'll want to tune in.

The biggest TakeOver of the summer is almost here, as NXT TakeOver XXX live streams are only a day away. And this is quite a weird card, including a certain former NFL player's first wrestling match.

TakeOver XXX is headlined by NXT Champion Keith Lee defending his title against Karrion Kross, who will be accompanied by Scarlett. This is not Lee's first title defense, but it still feels far too soon for the Limitless One to drop the gold. That being said, Kross should put in a strong performance befitting the rocket that they strapped to his back.

If you tuned out of NXT TV since NXT's The Great American Bash special, Lee's other belt has been vacated and is on the line in a 5-way ladder match, where Bronson Reed (the former Jonah Rock) and Johnny Gargano are prominent challengers. Oh and since Velveteen Dream is now in this ladder match, this is a good time to remind you that AEW Dynamite live streams will be overlapping for the first hour of TakeOver XXX, since the NBA pre-empted AE-dub this week.

Elsewhere, we're hyped for Io Shirai's NXT title defense against Dakota Kai. Kai's not had a classic-level NXT match yet, and this should be her first.

Oh, and, yeah ... former NXT Champion Adam Cole is following the longest reign in brand history by fighting Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter. This should be ... something? I hope they find some way to entertain, as McAfee's not exactly impressed so far. Could McAfee replace Cole in the Undisputed Era? That'd be weird, especially because it stops them from calling the Era up to the main roster as a group.

The two most-recently added matches both look to possibly steal the show. Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher will be grappletastic on the main card, and the #1 contender's tag titles match between Legado Del Fantasma, Breezango and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch should go back to classic NXT tag action.

Here's everything you need to watch the NXT TakeOver XXX live streams:

NXT TakeOver XXX card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) for the NXT Championship

vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) for the NXT Championship Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai (with Raquel González) for the NXT Women's Championship

vs. Dakota Kai (with Raquel González) for the NXT Women's Championship Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

vs. Pat McAfee Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship Finn Bálor vs Timothy Thatcher

Pre-show match: Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Legado del Fantasma in a triple threat tag team match to determine the #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship

How to watch NXT TakeOver XXX live streams online with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.View Deal

NXT TakeOver XXX live stream via the WWE Network

There's only one way to watch, really. Get the WWE Network fired up, because the pre-show has begun!

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch NXT TakeOver XXX. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal PPV (WWE pushed PPVs during WrestleMania season, but they've calmed that language for MITB).View Deal