WWE WrestleMania 41 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Not only does the WWE WrestleMania 41 live stream have two hugely anticipated main events, but this two-night WWE Premium Live Event also has a whole host of other matches that could steal the show. Here's how to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE WrestleMania 41 start time and date • Date: Saturday, 19 April & Sunday, 20 April

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sunday & Monday) / 10:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday & Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

Emanating from Paradise, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium, WWE WrestleMania 41 is aiming to be the biggest event of the wrestling year.

Headlining Night 1 of 'Mania 41, it's CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins in triple threat action, whilst Night 2 sees John Cena aiming to become a record-setting 17-time World Champion when he faces Cody Rhodes for the American Nightmare's WWE Title.

Elsewhere, there are a further seven title matches, including WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Women's World Champion Iyo Sky, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending their respective belts, plus several other attraction bouts fleshing out the WrestleMania 41 card.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE WrestleMania 41 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE WrestleMania 41 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes Premier League soccer and shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the United States, they can watch WWE WrestleMania 41 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE WrestleMania 41 card, predictions and storylines

Night 1

Singles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Singles Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik, Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Triple Threat Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Night 2

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Women's World Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

For wrestling fans, it's the most exciting time of the year as WWE WrestleMania 41 rolls around.

The main attraction for the 2025 Showcase of the Immortals is Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against John Cena. With Cena having shocked the world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber last month, Big Match John is looking to become a record-setting 17-time World Champion.

While Rhodes vs. Cena is the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2, closing out 'Mania Night 1 is CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins. To add further intrigue to this triple-threat bout, Punk's first official WrestleMania main event sees him having Paul Heyman in his corner. That said, there's always plenty of uncertainty around the Wiseman, with Heyman having made a career out of turning on his supposed friends.

Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins might not have any titles on the line, but the rest of WrestleMania 41's two nights have plenty of gold up for grabs. For Jey Uso, he looks to become the World Heavyweight Champion as he faces Gunther in the aftermath of Main Event Jey's Royal Rumble win earlier this year. Of course, the caveat here is that Uso has never beaten Gunther, and the Ring General has never been shy about pointing out that fact.

Where the women's Royal Rumble winner is concerned, Charlotte Flair is gunning for Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship in a match-up that has become increasingly more heated in recent weeks. Over on the Raw side of things, Women's World Champion Iyo Sky has not one, but two opponents to fend off, as she faces Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in triple-threat action. Considering how Iyo has been treated as an afterthought by Bianca and Rhea in recent weeks, the Genius of the Sky will be looking to prove a point at WrestleMania 41.

Continuing the theme of titles, LA Knight has to deal with a certain Samoan Werewolf at 'Mania, as the Megastar defends his United States Championship against the always impressive Jacob Fatu. While that could be a tough task for Knight, arguably even tougher is what lies ahead for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, with him facing Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a fatal four-way match. Where the Women's Intercontinental Champion is concerned, Lyra Valkyria finds herself teaming up with Bayley to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. And speaking of tag bouts, The War Raiders put their Tag Team Titles on the line against The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Rounding out WrestleMania 41, the intense beef between Jade Cargill and Naomi comes to a head in Vegas; social media superstar Logan Paul squares off with the legendary AJ Styles; Rey Mysterio looks to defend the honor of lucha libre when he battles El Grande Americano; and long-time rivals Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will attempt to settle things in a Sin City Street Fight.

