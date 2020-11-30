Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal alert — Fortnite bundle in stock now

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle was exclusive to Europe until just this morning, when Nintendo announced that it had supplied stock to a bunch of American retailers. While most of these Cyber Monday deals sold out instantly, you can still buy the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle at Best Buy for $300 — if you hurry.

Nintendo Switch stock has been fluctuating wildly at just about every major retailer, Best Buy included. As such, this deal may go in and out of stock over the next few hours. But if you’re dying to get a Switch — especially a limited edition one with pretty colors and a few Fortnite-themed bonuses — this one is as good as any.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle: $300 @ Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle is a limited-edition Switch variant with a Fortnite-themed dock, console and Joy-Cons. The Fortnite bundle costs the same as a regular Switch, but comes with 2,000 V-Bucks to spend within Fortnite itself. Fortnite also comes preinstalled on the system.View Deal

For Fortnite aficionados, there’s a lot to like here. Not only do you get a Fortnite-themed Switch, dock and pair of Joy-Cons (blue and yellow — not a color pairing available on any other Switch edition), but you also get Fortnite preinstalled on the console, as well as 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game. It’s admittedly not a humongous bargain, as Fortnite is free-to-play and you can earn V-Bucks in-game, but it’s not a bad little starter package.

Once again, the big draw here is not necessarily the Fortnite accessories — it’s just the fact that you can get a Nintendo Switch at regular price, from a major retailer, without having to buy it in an expensive bundle. Deals like this will continue to come and go until around Christmas, so if you’ve been on the hunt for where to buy a Nintendo Switch, this is a good time to snatch one up. Otherwise, you may find yourself waiting for restocks in January.

And while you're here, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals, as well as the best GameStop Cyber Monday deals.

Shop more Cyber Monday sales