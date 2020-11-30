Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal alert — Fortnite bundle in stock now

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle was exclusive to Europe until just this morning, when Nintendo announced that it had supplied stock to a bunch of American retailers. While most of these Cyber Monday deals sold out instantly, you can still buy the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle at Best Buy for $300 — if you hurry.
Nintendo Switch stock has been fluctuating wildly at just about every major retailer, Best Buy included. As such, this deal may go in and out of stock over the next few hours. But if you’re dying to get a Switch — especially a limited edition one with pretty colors and a few Fortnite-themed bonuses — this one is as good as any.
Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle: $300 @ Best Buy
The Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle is a limited-edition Switch variant with a Fortnite-themed dock, console and Joy-Cons. The Fortnite bundle costs the same as a regular Switch, but comes with 2,000 V-Bucks to spend within Fortnite itself. Fortnite also comes preinstalled on the system.View Deal
For Fortnite aficionados, there’s a lot to like here. Not only do you get a Fortnite-themed Switch, dock and pair of Joy-Cons (blue and yellow — not a color pairing available on any other Switch edition), but you also get Fortnite preinstalled on the console, as well as 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game. It’s admittedly not a humongous bargain, as Fortnite is free-to-play and you can earn V-Bucks in-game, but it’s not a bad little starter package.
Once again, the big draw here is not necessarily the Fortnite accessories — it’s just the fact that you can get a Nintendo Switch at regular price, from a major retailer, without having to buy it in an expensive bundle. Deals like this will continue to come and go until around Christmas, so if you’ve been on the hunt for where to buy a Nintendo Switch, this is a good time to snatch one up. Otherwise, you may find yourself waiting for restocks in January.
And while you're here, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals, as well as the best GameStop Cyber Monday deals.
Shop more Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon Cyber Monday sales: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $500 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $3,000 off all models @ Best Buy
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSD @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278