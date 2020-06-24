Huge Netflix update fixes a frustrating problem — how to use it

Netflix is finally fixing a frustrating quirk in its user experience. The streaming service is rolling out an update that will allow users to remove titles from their Continue Watching row on their app home screens.

The Continue Watching row is one of the more prominent sections on the Netflix home screen. It's a handy way to resume watching shows and movies right where you left off. However, if you sampled a program for a few minutes but didn't like it, it remained in Continue Watching for the rest of time.

With this new fix, Netflix users is letting users remove those titles, as The Verge reports. The update is active on Android mobile devices (phones and tablets) in the U.S. and will roll out to iOS devices on June 29.

Netflix is also making it easier to access episodes, info and ratings. Now, when you tap on a title, a menu pops up with all of those options plus Remove From Row.

Don't get us wrong: we love Netflix. It even won the Tom's Guide award for best streaming service. But having more control over the Continue Watching queue is a huge plus. Now, you can delete that boring drama you never got around to finishing — or the trashy reality show that you don't want anyone to know you started.

But removing a title from Continue Watching doesn't erase your progress, so you can go back to that boring drama or trashy reality show later. You just have to search for it.

How to delete titles from Netflix's Continue Watching row

As we mentioned, the update is currently only available on the Android mobile app. We tested it on an Android tablet. Here's how to remove titles from Continue watching:

1. Open the Netflix app and scroll to the Continue Watching row.

2. On any title, tap the icon with three dots.

(Image credit: Netflix)

3. In the menu that pops up, tap Remove From Row.

(Image credit: Netflix)

4. The title is no longer in the row.