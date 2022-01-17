MacBook Pro 2022 launch just tipped with new chip and display size

A new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chip has been tipped to replace the current 13-inch Macbook Pro M1 later this year, with the MacBook Air 2022 launching alongside it.

That’s according to tech tipster Dylandkt on Twitter, who also noted that the Apple Silicon transition will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022, with the Mac Pro being the last machine to get Apple’s custom chip; this one will apparently be an evolution of the M1 Max chip.

While Apple released the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips last year, the M1-equipped MacBook Pro 13 is still available as the entry-level professional device. But that’ll be outdated once the next MacBook Air arrives, as that's tipped to get an M2 chip that’ll concentrate on efficiency rather than raw power of the most recent M1 chips.

Much like the MacBook Pro M1’s relationship to the MacBook Air M1, an upgraded Pro model with an M2 chip will effectively provide a machine for people who may want a few extra ports, potentially a larger display, and a larger chassis for better cooling and thus more performance. At least, that’s what we’d expect; currently we can't verify this claimed information.

The currently available M1 MacBook Pro 13 will be replaced with a MacBook Pro 14 with an M2 chip in the 2H of 2022. It will receive a slight price increase over the previous generation. Alongside this release time frame, we will receive the redesigned M2 MacBook (Air).January 17, 2022 See more

What’s also unclear is whether this rumored entry-level MacBook Pro will get the mini-LED display found in the latest models. We suspect that Apple could stick with the LCD display found in the M1 MacBook Pro, as mini-LED could be too costly to put in a machine that might be targeting the more affordable end of MacBook Pro ownership.

Other rumors around the MacBook Pro 2022 are thin on the ground. And there’s always a case that Apple might not release an upgraded entry-level Pro machine at all, especially if its spec sheet tracks too closely to the MacBook Air 2022. But then, as we’ve seen with the current iPad lineup and iPhone 13 range, there are models of these devices to suit a variety of price ranges, so it wouldn't be unprecedented for Apple to follow suit for the MacBook family.

If Dylandkt's information is correct, we won't know either way for a while: he suggests the new MacBooks won't be released until the second half of the year. However, those of you who are eagerly awaiting new Apple products before then shouldn't have too long to wait, as an Apple Spring event is rumored for March or April; expect the iPhone SE 3 to be among the products on show there.