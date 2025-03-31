MacBook Pro redesign expected to arrive in 2026 — here's what to expect

A powerful M5-based MacBook Pro is on track to launch later this year, but if reports are to be believed, maybe you should wait until 2026 to pick up an overhauled Apple laptop.

In his most recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that the M6 MacBook Pro should still arrive next year.

We don't know every change Apple plans for its premium laptop, but at least three notable rumors point to a higher-end computer.

New M6 chip

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

We're still waiting to get our hands on the M5 processor, which should be reasonably robust in its own right, but the M6 chip is supposed to be the first 2nm system-on-chip built in partnership with TSMC.

This year's iPhone 17 and the A19 SoC were rumored to feature the new chip design, but recently, the rumor mill has changed tracks and pushed it out to 2026 with the A20 and M6 chips.

We won't know how much better the 2nm chip is until we test it out ourselves, but the upgrade from 4nm to 3nm was significant, and we expect more efficient chips whenever Apple and TSMC figure out the 2nm design.

OLED Displays

(Image credit: Future)

We've been hearing rumors about an OLED MacBook Pro since at least 2023, and from the beginning, those rumors have pointed to a 2026 launch.

Apple dipped its toes in the OLED waters last year with the launch of the iPad Pro M4 with the first-ever tandem OLED display. Since then, we've been waiting for OLED to appear in other Apple devices.

The 2026 MacBook Pros should feature similar tandem OLED displays.

It will be a substantial upgrade over the mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR displays that MacBooks currently rock.

As part of the transition to OLED, the camera notch might finally disappear to more of a camera hole cutout, adding a skosh more screen real estate.

That said, OLED panels are quite expensive, which might portend a price hike for Apple's laptops.

Thinner

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple and rival Samsung have been in a race to make the thinnest possible devices, mostly dominated by the companies' flagship smartphones.

However, Apple isn't just focusing on depth with its phones; the 2026 MacBook Pro should also feature a thinner, lighter design.

In November of 2024, it was reported that because OLED panels are thinner than most LED displays, Apple is working on making the MacBook Pro skinnier as well. Mark Gurman claimed that Apple wants the 2026 iterations to be "thinnest and lightest products in their categories across the whole tech industry."

Outlook

Assuming Apple doesn't change anything else, we should see an M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max versions of the MacBook Pro in 14- and 16-inch display sizes.

Apple has stuck to a mid-autumn release schedule for its MacBook lineup, and the 2026 series will likely be the same. Of course, we'll keep you up to date if anything changes.