LIVE: Best holiday deals 2021 — top sales on Amazon, Walmart and more

The holiday season is well underway, and that means two things. One, you're going to be buying a lot of gifts over the next couple of weeks and, two, there are plenty of savings to be had as the big retailers all fight for your cash.
The only problem is that it's not always easy to know where to start. With so many sales going on, it can be difficult to know which deals are worth your time and money. But we can help.
Here at Tom's Guide we make it our mission to help readers find the best holiday deals out there, so we're constantly scouring the digital shelves of the likes of Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy in search of big discounts on the products and devices we recommend.
We'll be bringing your our favorite holiday deals in this live blog, so bookmark it now and check back regularly to see what we've found.
There are few household devices that can make you feel like you're living in the future quite as much as a robot vacuum. It's a robot! That vacuums! Did the Jetsons predict this one?
The Shark EV is more than your average robo vac though: its base can hold weeks of debris, and it's bagless and self emptying. It will of course also charge itself, and if you do decide you want to oversee its actions it can be controlled with Google Assistant.
Right now the Shark EV is reduced by $200 at Walmart, meaning there's no better time to join the robot revolution.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Walmart
Winter is coming, as a certain book/TV show would have it, and that means you might be on the lookout for a new coat.
Fortunately, Marmot has a massive winter sale right now. The retailer is taking up to 60% off men's, women's, and children's winter apparel. You can also use coupon code "HOLIDAY" to take 30% off on select items. (The coupon code is displayed on eligible items).
Mamot Holiday sale: up to 70% off men's/women's winter apparel
Save $460! Peloton exercise bikes are rightly at the top of many people's holiday shopping lists, but they're also pretty pricey, and don't often see much in the way of discounts. There are alternatives, though — and the Echelon Connect EX3 is one that's well worth checking out.
Right now, Walmart has the Echelon Connect EX3 on sale for just $539. That's a massive savings of $460 and more than 45% off the original price. And don't worry if it sells out at Walmart, because Amazon has the same great holiday deal.
The Connect EX3 gives you both live and on-demand workouts, whether it’s a spin class, yoga, boxing, or pilates, for a much lower up-front cost. There's no built-in display, but there is a stand that lets you rest a phone or tablet on the handlebars — and let's face it, you'll be saving enough here to buy an iPad to go with it.
Echelon Connect EX3: was $999 now $539 @ Walmart
We've seen plenty of great AirPods deals lately, but in terms of percentage savings, you can't beat this one on the second-gen Airpods.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $99. That's $59 off, or 37%, and one of the best AirPods deals of all time. Although they hit $89 last month, this is still an epic price you likely won't see again until next holiday season. Even better, purchase them now and they'll arrive before Christmas.
AirPods 2nd gen: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
36% off! Amazon is always a good place to look for the best holiday deals, particularly when it comes to its own devices. That's certainly the case right now, as you can currently buy the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34. That's $20 off for what we consider to be one of the best streaming devices on the planet.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max serves up 4K content from virtually every streaming service you can think of, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. It's also 40% faster than the slightly cheaper Fire TV Stick 4K — and we think that's a performance upgrade that's well worth the $5 difference.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon
Let's start with a great deal on a device that only rarely gets a price cut: the Apple Watch SE. Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch SE for $239 at Amazon. That's a saving of $40 on the usual price for Apple's entry-level wearable and applies to the 40mm GPS-only version.
The Watch SE offers fitness, heart-rate and sleep tracking for users curious about their health, pairs with AirPods for phone-free listening, and passes all your notifications from your iPhone onto your wrist for more convenient viewing. You also get a three-month trial of Apple Fitness Plus thrown in, making this an even better deal than it initially looks.
Apple Watch SE: was $279, now $239 @ Amazon
