Killer Black Friday deal: Grab Amazon's Fire 7 tablet right now for $39

There are plenty of Black Friday deals incoming (with Cyber Monday deals on the way), and Amazon isn't shying away from discounts.

Currently, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $39 at Amazon, a savings of $10 off the list price. This is for the ad-supported version; nixing the ads adds $15. While this isn't the cheapest we've seen this tablet — it was $5 cheaper earlier this summer — this is still a very solid price.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 is the best tablets to get at this price point. With its insane affordability, it's great for casual use, such as watching videos or reading books. The version without ads is more expensive at $54. View Deal

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet lets you use Disney Plus, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Spotify and even Zoom, not to mention Amazon's own Audible, Kindle and Prime Video. Available colors are black, plum, sage and twilight blue.

In our Amazon Fire 7 tablet review, we praised its remarkable affordability and its clean, simplistic design. It performs admirably considering the internal hardware, and it now has hands-free Alexa support.

The screen colors could be a bit better, as could the spearkers, but you can connect a pair of wired or wireless headphones. Here are some of our best wireless headphone recommendations.

