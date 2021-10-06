Trending

I just saw the Google Pixel 6 on full display — here’s what it’s like

Here's a real-life look at the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are coming on October 19, but I just saw both unreleased smartphones on full display ahead of the official launch event.

For the past few weeks leading up to the Google Pixel 6 event, the Google flagship store in New York City has had both versions of its upcoming smartphones in the window. Tom's Guide reported a second-hand account of the company's clever tease in September, but I finally had the chance to visit the phones myself. 

I arrived at the store mostly by accident. As I was walking between meetings, I looked up to my right and there the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were, encased for a passerby like myself to see.

Google Pixel 6 Pro on display NYC

(Image credit: Future)

In the crowded Chelsea neighborhood, folks weren't lining up to marvel at Google's new handsets. It's not like it's the Mona Lisa, but I bet if Apple put out the iPhone 13 before it came out in the Fifth Avenue's glass cube crowds would consistently gather.

Regardless, I appreciated the Pixel 6's unassuming display for the sake of examining and photographing the phones up close. I even captured a TikTok (have you followed Tom's Guide on TikTok yet?) — check it out below.

Both upcoming Pixels have a color-block design, complete with a horizontal camera array. Of all the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors, the Pixel 6 on display is a salmon pink while the Pixel 6 Pro is a pale yellow with gold accents. I would've like to see the Sorta Sage hue in the regular Pixel 6, since the color is currently on-trend, but I guess I'm lucky to have seen the phones at all.

The phone's rounded edges look particularly attractive on display. It lends a softness to the design that makes the Pixel 6 seem like a pleasure to hold. Of course, the phone experts here at Tom's Guide will need to go hands-on with the new phone to verify or deny.

Similarly, the physical display hides the phone's display, so I can't say how bright or responsive or rich it looked. I have used beta versions of Android 12, so I can imagine what it might look like on the Pixel 6. Still, without seeing the new Google Pixel 6 Tensor chip in action, there's no telling what experience users can expect. 

Sure, it was a pleasant surprise to see the phones ahead of their official launch, but it left me wanting to know the whole picture — not just what I can see behind the glass. 

Luckily it won't be long now until we know everything the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have to offer. The Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event is taking place on October 19 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. 

