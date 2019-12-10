The amazing Bose 700 headphones are still $50 off today

Good things come to those who wait. While the excellent Bose 700 headphones weren't on sale during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Amazon currently has them on sale for a whopping $50 off.

For a limited time, you can get the Bose 700 for $349 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for these headphones. (They hit $310 back in October via Rakuten). It's also one of the best headphones deals we've seen this holiday.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. All colors are now $50 off at Amazon.View Deal

Those Bose 700 have only been on sale twice prior to today. They hit $389 in September (via Amazon) and they hit $310 in October (via Rakuten). Today's discount sits right in between those earlier deals. It's an excellent buy considering how rare these headphones are on sale.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved their attractive design and excellent noise cancellation technology. They feature an adjustable stainless steel and foam padded headband that's comfortable to wear even for long periods of time.

In terms of audio quality, the Bose aren't as loud as competing 'phones, but they're more precise, delivering a wide soundstage, with balanced highs, mids and lows. The headphones sport eight mics that effectively silence outside noise and allow you to be heard crystal clear when taking a call (or listening to music). The accompanying app lets you adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and select your preferred digital assistant (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant).

Simply put, if noise cancellation, comfort, and audio quality are top priority, the Bose 700 headphones are a solid choice.