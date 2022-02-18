How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony — date, time and channel

The last two weeks of competition have speed skated by and it's almost time to watch the 2022 Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live online. After 19 days of events across 15 different sports, the 2022 Winter Olympics will come to an end and pass the torch to the host of the next edition.

2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony date and time • Closing Ceremony date: Sunday (Feb. 20)

• Closing Ceremony time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. GMT

• Rebroadcast time: 7 p.m. ET (on NBC, Peacock)

• Free streams: BBC iPlayer, Peacock, 7Plus

• Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

• US: NBC via Peacock, Sling and Fubo

• UK: Discovery+, BBC iPlayer

If you want to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live on Peacock, you should brew yourself a strong cup of coffee. The event will take place at 8 p.m. local time, which is 7 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

Fortunately, NBC will rebroadcast the closing ceremony at the more reasonable hour of 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Like the Opening Ceremony, the Closing Ceremony will be set at the Beijing National Stadium, aka the Bird's Nest, and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Zhang Yimou.

Traditionally, the Closing Ceremony features a parade of flags and athletes representing the participating countries, starting with Greece and ending with the host nation. There is also a presentation of medals from the last event.

Finally, the Olympic flame will be extinguished after a torch is passed on to the next host country, which is Italy. The mayors of the host cities, Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, will also receive Olympic flags.

Here is a guide on watching the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live online.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony for free

It's not hard to watch the Closing Ceremony for free, so you don't need to pay to root for your nation's athletes take the big stage. Australia has the best way to watch the Olympics without paying, on 7Plus. Australians who are vacationing abroad can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (our #1 pick) to evade the geo-blocking walls that would stop them from watching abroad. More on how to do that below.

In the U.S., you can watch some Winter Olympics coverage, including the Closing Ceremony, for free on NBC if you get the local channel with one of the best TV antennas.

For those in the U.K., BBC iPlayer is the way to watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony for free. Canada's CBC and New Zealand's TVNZ also offer free Olympics coverage.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Closing Ceremony live stream with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Its 30-day money-back guarantee is another perk.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony in the US

In the U.S. the Olympics Closing Ceremony is airing on NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app (login usually required).

Coverage begins Sunday, February 20 at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT. A rebroadcast is set for 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord and don't get NBC through an antenna or cable package, you can access the channel through Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list.

Sling TV : You can get NBC in the Sling Blue package (in certain cities), which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering a three-day free trial.

Fubo.TV : The Starter Plan ($65/month) comes with over 115 channels include local networks like NBC, as well as NBCSN. And you get 250 hours of Cloud DVR. Get the 7-day free trial so you can see everything Fubo has to offer.

Is the 2022 Closing Ceremony streaming on Peacock?

The answer is yes! Coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will be streaming live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 20.

It will then be available on-demand.

While Peacock has a free tier, Olympics coverage will only be available with Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month or the ad-supported plan or $9.99 for the ad-limited plan.

Peacock boasts a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports beyond the Olympics, like WWE wrestling, the Premier League, golf and rugby. Peacock Free costs nothing, while the Premium tiers offer access to originals and more movies.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony in the UK

Brits have probably the easiest time watching 2022 Closing Ceremony — they can just tune into BBC One or watch on BBC iPlayer at 12 p.m. GMT.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV license, you can still follow the Winter Olympics by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony in Canada

Canadians can stream the Closing Ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on CBC, the CBC website and the CBC app.

You can also sign up for the streaming service CBC Gem, which has a 1-month free trial. After that, a subscription costs $4.99 CAD per month.

If you're traveling out of the country, you can use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony for free on or stream it on the network’s 7Plus streaming service. It begins at 11 p.m. AEDT.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.

Can you watch the Closing Ceremony in 4K?

NBC is broadcasting select Winter Olympics events in 4K UHD, but it's unclear if the Closing Ceremony is one of them. We will update this story if and when we learn more.

While Peacock does not stream in 4K, some 2022 Winter Olympics will be in 4K on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives for cord cutters. You'll need the 4K Plus add-on to access ultra high-def coverage.