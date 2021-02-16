How to watch Temptation Island season 3 online without cable tonight

Temptation Island start time, channel The Temptation Island season 3 premiere airs at 10 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 16).

It's on USA, but you don't need cable to watch.

Ready for a straycation? It's time to watch Temptation Island season 3 online. The USA reality TV show is back with four new couples who join Temptation Island 2021 to test the strength of their relationships by living separately and mingling with sexy singles. Will the couples decide to reaffirm their commitment to each other — or will they be tempted away?

Temptation Island season 3 was delayed, like many other TV shows, by the coronavirus pandemic. Filming was supposed to take place in Maui in March 2020, but was pushed back to September. The cast and crew formed a bubble and followed strict health guidelines set by the state of Hawaii.

In fact, as host Mark L. Wahlberg explained to TV Insider, the production bubble ended up being a plus for everyone within it.

"From the cast standpoint, once they moved into the villas and started their life there, I think it was a relief," he said. "They were able to live as if there wasn’t a raging pandemic out there."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Temptation Island season 3 online. Plus, check out this sneak peek:

How to watch Temptation Island season 3 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because USA isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Temptation Island season 3. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Temptation Island 2021 in the US

American fans can watch Temptation Island season 3 premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on USA, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Temptation Island 2021 online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Temptation Island season 3 in Canada

Good news for Canadians — they can watch Temptation Island season 3 on the same day and time as American viewers with the E! Canada channel, if they get it through their cable provider.

How to watch on Temptation Island season 3 in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Temptation Island 2021 is airing on any UK channels. Old episodes from previous seasons are available on Channel 4.

If you don't want to miss out on all the relationship drama, check out ExpressVPN.

Temptation Island season 3 couples: Meet the cast

Temptation Island season 3's cast features four couples at a turning point in their relationships. Here are their photos and bios from USA:

Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson

(Image credit: USA)

Current City: West Hollywood, CA

Chelsea: Age 29, Marketing Coordinator

Thomas: Age 37, Investment Trader

Dating: 1 Year

Introduced by a mutual friend, Thomas started dating Chelsea after he slid into her DMs. Together for over a year, they both agree that when they are alone, it's smooth sailing, but anytime they're in a social situation, Thomas' natural charm and flirtatious nature kick in and Chelsea's jealousy and possessiveness go through the roof. Thomas has been commitment-phobic in the past. In fact, Chelsea is his first genuinely serious relationship and there's no question that his history feeds into her insecurities. Although Thomas wants to put Chelsea's fears of infidelity to rest, he also wants her to learn to accept him for the social, outgoing person he is, rather than expecting him to dim his light. Will Chelsea's worst fears come true on Temptation Island?

Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland,

(Image credit: USA)

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Erica: Age 24, Personal Assistant

Kendal: Age 26, Business Owner

Dating: 2 Years

Erica and Kendal have been dating for two and half years and while she is confident that he is the man for her, Kendal still questions if Erica is the one. As a successful business owner, Kendal wants a partner who can keep up with him personally and professionally but he has concerns whether she fits into his future. Meanwhile, Erica feels underappreciated in the relationship and hopes this experience brings them one step closer to an engagement and proves to Kendal that the grass isn't always greener. Temptation Island is an opportunity for Kendal to test the waters and determine if there is a woman out there who could possibly live up to his high standards or if he should finally get down on one knee.

Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk

(Image credit: USA)

Current City: San Diego, CA

Erin: Age 24, Behavioral Therapist

Corey: Age 25, Concierge Manager

Dating: 1.5 Years

Erin and Corey have been dating for 1.5 years and although their relationship started strong, cracks in the foundation have begun to form. A former pro-soccer player, Erin is used to dating professional athletes and has a bad habit of comparing every guy she dates to her ex-boyfriends. Corey feels belittled and underappreciated by Erin and has lost his swagger and confidence. Afraid of settling, Erin feels something is lacking in their relationship and hopes this experiment will bring her more clarity, while Corey hopes to prove to Erin that he's the man for her and is better than her exes.

Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen

(Image credit: USA)

Current City: Sewell, NJ

Kristen: Age 26, Physical Therapist

Julian: Age 26, Personal Trainer

Dating: 11 Years

High school sweethearts, Kristen and Julian have been together for 11 years. Although they have been dating for longer than most couples, something is keeping them from taking the next step in their relationship. Julian has cheated twice and fully owns his mistakes, but he wonders if there will ever be a time when Kristen no longer holds his indiscretions against him. Although Julian might be ready to propose, he's terrified that if he does, he may not get the answer he wants. Kristen is also unsure if her hesitation about moving forward with the relationship is about her inability to let go of the past, or fear of embracing the future. Will Temptation Island help them overcome their hesitation or will it make them realize that, even after all this time, they just aren't meant to be?

Plus, there are 23 singles who are looking for love on Temptation Island season 3. The women are:

Alexcys Homan, 23, Personal Assistant, Van Nuys, CA

Amanda Spain-Butts, 24, Operations Coordinator, Austin, TX

Grace Hagan, 25, PR Assistant, New York, NY

Isabel Thanimithak, 27, Bartender, Henderson, NV

Katrina Koomen, 22, Model, Novi, MI

Lauryn Stewart, 27, Personal Trainer, Hahira, GA

Madilynn "Maddy" Brown, 24, Dancer, Norfolk, VA

Maya Morsi, 32, Web Developer, San Jose, CA

Nickole Ciszak, 22, Marketing Manager, Oak Ridge, NJ

Sophia Perez, 22, Makeup Artist, Miami, FL

Lauren "Tula" Poindexter, 28, Digital Content Creator, Waldorf, MD

And here are the single men: