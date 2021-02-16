How to watch Golden Globe nominees streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more

Time is running out for those looking for where to watch the Golden Globe nominees. Yes, the big show is coming up on February 28, so a lot of folks may be scrambling to find out how to watch the Golden Globe nominated films and TV shows, so they have a better chance at winning their respective prediction pools.

The good news is that unlike in previous years, when cinemas were open, you can watch the vast majority of the nominees with some of the best streaming services, which you may already pay for. Of course, some of the most talked about films are only available elsewhere, though. Including one that's on a service you may never heard of.

And at the end of the day, this is great for audiences and films alike. While we wish that the 9 that are on video on demand (where you pay to buy or rent) were on services such as Netflix or Hulu, the fact that so many of these films can be watched from your couch is victory enough.

Also, we're breaking the films down in two ways: quick cheat sheets on where to watch the best picture nominees, and breakdowns of what movies and shows are on the major services.

Where to watch Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father: Not available

Not available Mank: Netflix

Netflix Nomadland: Hulu starting February 19

Hulu starting February 19 Promising Young Woman : Video On Demand

Video On Demand The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Netflix

Where to watch Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm : Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hamilton : Disney Plus

Disney Plus Music: Video On Demand

Video On Demand Palm Springs : Hulu

Hulu The Prom: Netflix

Golden Globe nominees on Netflix

This is why the king stays on top of the throne. Netflix is the big trophy collector this year, hosting 18 shows and movies up for nominations. And while it didn't create Schitt's Creek, the service helped the comedy series gain notoriety by giving it a much bigger platform.

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Emily in Paris

Hillbilly Elegy

I Care A Lot

Life Ahead

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Over The Moon

Ozark

Pieces Of A Woman

The Prom

The Queen's Gambit

Ratched

Schitt's Creek

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Unorthodox

Golden Globe nominees on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video's got an interesting set of nominees, including Hunters, a series starring Al Pacino as the leader of a Nazi hunters looking to stop a resurgence in 1977. While Borat 2 got a lot of headlines, Sound of Metal was one of our favorite movies of 2020. It's about a drummer (Riz Ahmed) who loses his hearing, and Ahmed's performance makes this movie a must-see.

Black Monday

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

One Night In Miami…

Hunters

Small Axe

Sound Of Metal

Your Honor

Golden Globe nominees on Apple TV Plus

While On The Rocks may be a bit slow, and Wolfwalkers might not be everybody's cup of tea, you need to watch Ted Lasso now. Arguably the best TV show of 2020, it stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular coach, and he better win the best actor award he's nominated for.

On The Rocks

Ted Lasso

Wolfwalkers

Golden Globe nominees on Disney Plus

Disney Plus' 2020 plan seemed to be "quality over quantity," and that shows here. Hamilton and The Mandalorian were the big hits that the service needed, and have a chance of pulling in some Golden Globes.

Hamilton

The Mandalorian

Onward

Soul

Golden Globe nominees on HBO Max

HBO Max's plan to win subscriptions and awards — release major motion pictures online without making you pay extra — is shown off with these nominees. The recently released Judas and The Black Messiah is excellent, and Daniel Kaluuya earned his nomination for best supporting actor in a motion picture. Lakeith Stanfield should have also been nominated for his work in the movie, if you ask us.

Emma.

The Flight Attendant

I Know This Much Is True

Judas and The Black Messiah

The Little Things

Lovecraft Country

Perry Mason

The Undoing

Golden Globe nominees on Hulu

Palm Springs was the big hit of the year for Hulu. It's basically a modern Groundhog Day, but this time both Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's characters are stuck in the looping day. The other must-watch is Normal People, just make sure you have some kleenex near by for the emotions.

The Great

Killing Eve

Mrs. America

Nomadland (starting February 19)

Normal People

Palm Springs

Ramy

The United States vs Billie Holiday

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Golden Globe nominees on Shudder

The Shudder Original film La Llorona brings a frightening Latin American fable — where a ghost haunts the areas where her children drowned — to the TV.

La Llorona

Golden Globe nominees on Showtime

Showtime's pair of nominees pack a lot of star power. The Good Lord Bird stars Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs, while The Comey Rule stars Holly Hunter, Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson.

The Good Lord Bird

The Comey Rule (also on Spectrum)

Golden Globe nominees on Video On Demand

You'll need to look up these movies for rental or purchase on Amazon, Apple/iTunes, Google Play and other services.

Another Round

Croods: A New Age (also on Spectrum)

Minari (on 2/26)

Music

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Tenet (also Spectrum)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (also Spectrum)

Two of Us

Golden Globe nominees that are not available