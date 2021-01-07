How to watch Discovery of Witches season 2 online

A Discovery of Witches start time, channel A Discovery of Witches season 2 premiere is released Saturday, Jan. 9 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now and Shudder.

Welcome back, sexy time-traveling vampire Matthew Goode! It's almost time to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 online. The British fantasy drama is returning on Sky One in the UK and on AMC Plus or Sundance Now in the U.S.

Fans have been waiting a long time for new episodes; the season 1 finale aired in November 2018. And when A Discovery of Witches season 2 premieres, they'll find themselves traveling back in time, too.

Since it's been awhile, let's bring ourselves back up to speed: Last we saw heroine Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and her roguish vampire lover Matthew Clairmont (Goode), they had decided to timewalk to another era where they can hide from the Congregation (the powerful organization made of representatives from each of the magical races).

At the start of season 2, they land in Elizabethan London, where they seek a teacher to help Diana hone her magic skills and search for the elusive Book of Life. Along the way, they'll run into some key figures important to their pasts, including Matthew's stepfather.

Here is everything to know about how to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 online.

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home and unable to use the services you already pay for, that doesn't mean you have to miss A Discovery of Witches season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 premiere on Saturday, Jan. 9 starting at 3 a.m. ET. That's one day after the UK airing of the show (see more about that below).

The show is available to stream on AMC Premiere, AMC Plus, Sundance Now or Shudder.

AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade to the regular AMC channel and offers on-demand, ad-free streaming of AMC shows. If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, AMC Premiere is available through several live TV services: FuboTV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable TV package and offers a 7-day free trial. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, ESPN, FX, Paramount Network and Syfy. Add on AMC Premiere for $4.99 per month. View Deal

Another good option to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 is AMC Plus, the standalone streaming that houses AMC shows, Sundance Now and Shudder. It costs There is no app right now, but you can subscribe to AMC Plus via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels or the Roku Channel.

You can also add it as an extra to Sling TV, one of the best streaming services in the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out all of its live TV features. Sign up for the Sling Orange package ($30/month), which comes with over 30 channels including ESPN and AMC. Then add on AMC Plus for $7 per month.View Deal

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 in the UK

Brits can sink their teeth into A Discovery of Witches season 2 starting Friday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. GMT on Sky One.

You'll need a subscription to Sky TV or you can also stream it with Now TV's Entertainment Pass, which offers a seven-day free trial (after which it costs £9.99 a month).

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 in Canada

Canadians can stream A Discovery of Witches season 2 the day after the UK airing (the same day as the U.S.). The premiere episode drops Saturday, Jan. 9 on Sundance Now and Shudder.

Both streaming services are owned by AMC Networks but specialize in different genres. Sundance Now features exclusive dramas and true crime and costs $6.99 per month, while Shudder focuses on horror and supernatural thrillers and costs $4.99 per month.

A Discovery of Witches season 2 cast

The cast of A Discovery of Witches season 2 is led by Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, a witch and tenured historian at Yale University who is studying alchemy at the University of Oxford. Also starring is Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, a vampire and professor of biochemistry.

They are joined by several cast members returning from season 1:

Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Matthew's vampire son and lab colleague

Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont, Matthew's mother

Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain, a witch and Oxford academic

Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard, a vampire and Oxford academic

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Diana's aunt

Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather, Sarah's partner

Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen, a Finnish witch and Congregation member

Owen Teale as Peter Knox, a high-ranking witch and Congregation member

Trevor Eve as Gerbert d'Aurillac, an ancient vampire and Congregation member

Season 2 will introduce some new faces:

James Purefoy as Philippe de Clermont, Matthew's stepfather and Ysabeau's husband

Steven Cree as Gallowglass, Matthew's nephew

Sheila Hancock as Goody Alsop, a witch

Paul Rhys as Andrew Hubbard, a vampire

Adelle Leonce as Phoebe Taylor, a human

A Discovery of Witches season 2 trailer

The trailer for A Discovery of Witches season 2 opens with Matthew Clairmont brooding. "You don't know what I'm capable of," he warns Diana, who replies that he won't hurt her. Honey, he's a vampire, that's kind of what they do!

The rest of the trailer provides a tantalizing peek at the couple's journey to Elizabethan London and the various friends and foes they'll meet there.

Plus, check out this video from New York Comic-Con featuring the cast discussing their hit fantasy series: