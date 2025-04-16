How to watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' online – stream detective mystery from anywhere
Just when you thought every twist on the original Conan Doyle character had been done, along comes his (alleged) daughter
Sherlock Holmes (played by the ever-excellent David Thewlis) is struggling with a case when a young American woman Amelia (Blu Hunt) turns up claiming to be his daughter and needing help to solve her mother's mysterious murder — a woman, who, Holmes must have... er... known at some point. And then things get really interesting.
We have all the details you need to watch "Sherlock & Daughter" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
Date and time: "Sherlock & Daughter" premieres on Wednesday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S..
• U.S. — The CW (FREE)
• U.K.— Discovery+
• Australia — SBS (FREE)
The Ambassador's daughter has been kidnapped and there's a global conspiracy to solve and that's before Moriarty (Dougray Scott) turns up, or is it? No doubt we'll find out soon enough.
While distractions are not usually welcome, Holmes finds that he and Amelia have different skill sets that can be combined to great effect. Not that she does what she's told, preferring to trust her intuition instead. Maybe she is a chip off the old block.
Keep reading and discover how to watch "Sherlock & Daughter" online and from anywhere.
Where to watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' in the U.S.
"Sherlock & Daughter" premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.
However, you can also watch all new and old episodes for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.
If you're traveling abroad, don't panic. You can still watch "Sherlock & Daughter" with a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.
How to watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' from anywhere
Away from home and blocked from watching "Sherlock & Daughter" on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Can I watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' in Canada?
As yet there is no release date for "Sherlock & Daughter" in Canada but CTV will be the most likely home for the show when it drops. Read about it here first.
Traveling in the Great White North but want to catch the show. Don't panic. You can still watch it on your usual domestic streaming platform from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription...
Can I watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' in the U.K.?
You can. "Sherlock & Daughter" will drop in the U.K. on Wednesday, April 16 — the same day as in the U.S.. It will be available on Discovery Plus.
However, North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "Sherlock & Daughter" online on your their usual streaming service. We recommend Nord VPN.
Where to watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' in Australia
In Australia, SBS is the place to find "Sherlock & Daughter". It drops on the same day as everywhere else — Wednesday, April 16.
However, those who are working or on vacation Down Under and want to watch the show via their usual domestic streaming provider will be able to do so with a VPN. We recommend Nord VPN.
'Sherlock & Daughter' — Episode guide
Season 01 Episode 01: "The Challenge"
Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador’s daughter. (April 16, 2025)
S01 E02: "The Common Thread"
While Sherlock chases a stolen carriage, he sends Amelia on a hunt across London. But she has her own ideas and follows her intuition closer to answers but even closer to danger. (April 23, 2025)
S01 E03: "Partners in Crime"
Amelia goes undercover to search for clues at Clara’s home, while Sherlock goes to prison under pretense of meeting his forever foe, Moriarty. (April 30, 2025)
S01 E04: "For Kith & Kin" — (May 7, 2025)
S01 E05: "Doubting Thomas" — (May 14, 2025)
S01 E06: "Sound Connections" — (May 21, 2025)
S01 E07: "The Great Fleece" — (May 28, 2025)
S01 E08: "The Last Dance" — (June 4, 2025)
'Sherlock & Daughter' — Cast
- David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes
- Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas
- Dougray Scott as James Moriarty
- Orén Kinlan as Shaw McPherson
- Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson
- Ivana Miličević as Marjorie Anderson
- Antonio Aakeel as Swann
- Phillip P. Keene as Ambassador Anderson
- Bruno Gunn as Purser Curtis
- Shashi Rami as Bertram Birtwistle
- Paul Reid as Inspector Bullivant
- Ardal O'Hanlon as Mr. Halligan
- Kojo Kamara as Clarence Halfpenny
- Joe Klocek as Dan
- Seán Duggan as Dr. Watson
- Flynn Gray as Robert Ricci
Was Sherlock Holmes a real person?
No, Sherlock Holmes is fictional. He is the literary invention of British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (22 May 1859 – 7 July 1930). However, many readers believe Holmes is real. If you visit The Sherlock Holmes Museum – located at 221B Baker Street, London, England – you will discover thousands of letters from all over the world, begging Holmes and Watson for help with everything from divorces to missing persons.
Watch 'Sherlock & Daughter' trailer
