How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 online without cable

Hot cha cha! it's almost time to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 online, even without cable. A new cast of celebrities pair off with pro partners to waltz, tango and salsa their way to winning the mirrorball trophy.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 start time, channel Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

The DWTS season 30 cast includes the usual mix of actors, singers and professional athletes. The 14 celebrities are: country singer Jimmie Allen; Spice Girl Melanie C; reality star Christine Chiu (Bling Empire); actor Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills, 90210); actrss Melora Hardin (The Office); social media influencer Olivia Jade; The Bachelor Matt James; The Talk host Amanda Kloots; actor Martin Kove (Cobra Kai); gold medal Olympian Suni Lee; Mike "The Miz" Mizanin of WWE; Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; NBA player Iman Shumpert; and pop singer JoJo Siwa.

Many pro favorites are back, including Lindsay Arnold, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Tyra Banks is back as the host, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Here's everything you need to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 online. Plus, watch the cast unveiling below:

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 from anywhere

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Dancing With the Stars season 30 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 online in the US

In the U.S., Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: DWTS season 30 isn't airing on any UK channels.

They can tune into Strictly Come Dancing season 19, which is currently airing on BBC One.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 30 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Dancing With the Stars season 30 at the same time as Americans, on Citytv if they have that channel through their cable provider.

Anyone traveling in Canada who wants to use the subscription services will need ExpressVPN.