See Horizon Forbidden West in action at Sony's next State of Play

It's been almost a year since Sony first announced Horizon Forbidden West for the PS5. Apart from the debut trailer, we haven't seen much of the game, but that will change before the end of the week. Sony's next State of Play will take place on Thursday, May 27, and Horizon Forbidden West will take center stage.

Information comes from the official PlayStation Blog, which lays out what fans can expect to see this Thursday. First things first: the State of Play livestream will take place at 5 p.m. ET (10 p.m. BST) on Thursday, May 27. Fans who want to watch a (very, very long) preshow can tune in at 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST), where they'll see a "uniquely crafted countdown" to the main event.

Sony promises a 20-minute State of Play, 14 minutes of which will be gameplay captured directly on a PS5. We assume that means six minutes of introductory material and trailer footage. That's really all you have to know. If you want to see about 15 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, you can do so on the evening of May 27.

As for where you can tune in, like other State of Play livestreams, Sony will host this one on both Twitch and YouTube. You can bookmark either one of those sites now, or you can come back to Tom's Guide on Thursday. We'll be live-blogging the State of Play as it happens, and we'll embed a link to the stream in our coverage.

For those who aren't familiar with Horizon Forbidden West, it's the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. In Horizon Zero Dawn, a huntress named Aloy took on animalistic robots in a world so far past the post-apocalypse, it had circled back to lush green environments and tribal societies. Fans appreciated the game's deep story, detailed open world and satisfying character advancement.

The State of Play series, if you haven't watched it before, is an occasional livestream from Sony, highlighting new PlayStation games and technology. The last one was all about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, although there was also some information about Subnautica: Below Zero and Among Us. Perhaps we'll get one or two smaller announcements alongside the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal.

Tom's Guide reviewed Horizon Zero Dawn when it debuted 2017, and praised the title for its intuitive gameplay, engrossing story and tight controls. We also alerted readers to when the game was free on PS4 and PS5 last month as part of Sony's Play At Home campaign. While the game is back to paid status now, it's not only available on PlayStation systems. You can also grab it on PC, where some much-needed patches have improved its performance since release.