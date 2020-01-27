2020 Grammys live stream: All the winners and highlights

Lizzo! Ariana Grande! John Legend! Aerosmith! The biggest stars in music were in the same room at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and if you didn't watch the Grammys live stream, we can catch you up on what happened.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. We've got everything you need to know about the show, including who won and who performed.

Here's everything you need to know from the Grammys live stream.

2020 Grammy winners: Who won

The big winner of the night was Billie Eilish, the teen pop sensation who swept the top four awards.

The nominees include top artists including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

Here are the nominees and winners of the major categories:

Album of the Year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish (WINNER)

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana del Rey

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

"Bad Guy" – Billie Eilish (WINNER)

"Hey, Ma" - Bon Iver

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" – H.E.R.

"Talk" – Khalid

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo

"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of the Year

"Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish (WINNER)

"Always Remember Us This Way" - Lady Gaga

"Bring My Flowers Now" - Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place" - H.E.R.

"Lover" - Taylor Swift

"Norman Fucking Rockwell" - Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved" - Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Truth Hurts" – Lizzo (WINNER)

"Spirit" – Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" – Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

"Boyfriend" – Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

"Sunflower" – Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish (WINNER)

The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

"This Land" – Gary Clark Jr. (WINNER)

"Pretty Waste" – Bones UK

"History Repeats" – Brittany Howard

"Woman" – Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad" – Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend (WINNER)

U.F.O.F. – Big Thief

Assume Form – James Blake

I, I – Bon Iver

Anima – Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

"Come Home" – Anderson Paak featuring André 3000 (WINNER)

"Love Again" – Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" – Lucky Daye

Best Rap Album

Igor – Tyler, the Creator (WINNER)

Revenge of the Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Country Album

While I'm Livin' – Tanya Tucker (WINNER)

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

For the full list of winners, go to Grammy.com.

2020 Grammys performers: Watch highlights and clips

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and the show featured performances by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and BTS, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator, the Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker and H.E.R.

The Grammys also paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier that day.

Watch 2020 Grammys highlights:

How to watch the Grammys live stream online anywhere

If you're abroad, but want to watch the Grammys live stream, you're not out of luck. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go, using the subscription you already pay for.

Grammys live stream: What time is the 2020 Grammy Awards? The 2020 Grammys aired Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It also streamed on CBS All Access and other live TV streaming services.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in the US

If you want to stream the Grammys in the states, you can watch on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version.

You can also watch the Grammys live stream if you subscribe to a streaming service that offers live TV, like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and FuboTV.

If you're really want to watch the Grammys live stream, but unsure about signing up for another streaming service, CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up for one of the plans. The basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

How to watch a Grammys live stream in the UK

UK viewers can watch the Grammys live stream on CBS All Access, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and Fubo TV.

How to watch Grammys live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch the Grammys live stream at CityTV.com.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in Australia

The 2020 Grammys are available to stream on Foxtel.