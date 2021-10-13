Google Pixel 6 official colors shown in stunning new renders

The Google Pixel 6 launch is less than a week away, but it’s increasingly looking like there are going to be no surprises at all left for the day itself.

After a British retailer accidentally published promo pages for both Pixel 6 models, leaker Evan Blass has tweeted pictures of four of the six shades that are set to be available when the phones go on sale later this month.

This is the Pixel 6 in what Blass refers to as “Seafoam Green." The body isn't too far removed from the "Sorta Sage" shade for the Pixel 5, but here it has a pronounced black band and a lighter, glossier green section above it.

It's a rather eye-catching color and this two-tone design look like it works well. But we'll only be able to say for sure when we get our hands on the phone.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

For the "Stormy Black” Pixel 6, the differentiation is less clear. The main part of the back is in a deep black shade, but the top area seems to shift to a slate grey. This is probably the handset for those who like their phones to be less showy.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

The Pixel 6 Pro is also set to be available in the same shade. And Blass reckons it looks virtually identical to it's smaller sibling, with just a larger area above the camera band.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

The Pixel 6 Pro will also reportedly be available as something a bit lighter — “Cloudy White." Here the white body has a silvery top area above the trademark black camera band. It looks a little like a phone in Star Wars Stormtrooper garb.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

This, according to marketing literature shared by the leaker M. Brandon Lee, represents four of the six total colors that the Pixel 6 family will be available in. Lee claims that the base Pixel 6 will come in three colours: “Kinda Coral," “Sorta Seafoam” and “Stormy Black." The Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, will be available in “Sorta Sunny," (think two-tone tellow) “Cloudy White” and “Stormy Black."

It’s not hard to line up the four colors Blass pictured with the names Lee leaked, which just leaves two outstanding. But we’ve likely already seen these in previous leaks. This, from the cached Carphone Warehouse promo page, is likely to be the Pixel 6 in “Kinda Coral.”

(Image credit: Web Archive)

And this is presumably the Pixel 6 Pro in “Sorta Sunny” from the deleted Pixel 6 Pro page.

(Image credit: Web Archive)

Given Lee previously highlighted a possible price in the same leaked literature, there’s not much left to learn about the Pixel 6 with a week to go.

But it still remains an exciting phone, not least because in a world where nearly everyone but Apple uses the same Qualcomm chipsets, Google is going its own way with the Tensor SoC. So far Google has promised that the new processor will result in a “transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and other Pixel 6 features”, but has hinted that there’s more to come.

And while we seem to know nearly everything about the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, there’s also a long-standing rumor that Google will also unveil the Pixel Fold before the year’s out. Given Google doesn’t tend to put on multiple events per year, it does feel very much like it’s now or never for 2021.

The Pixel event is being held on Tuesday October at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, and you’ll be able to watch along live. In the meantime, check out our Pixel 6 page for all the latest leaks and rumors.