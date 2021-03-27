Gonzaga vs Creighton live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Gonzaga vs Creighton channel, start time The Gonzaga vs Creighton live stream will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT Sunday March 28th.

It will be on CBS.

The Gonzaga vs Creighton live stream is predicted to be another step towards a perfect season for the Bulldogs. And the Blue Jays? Well, they look to be the spoiler in this March Madness live stream.

If you haven’t heard yet, here it is: The Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-0) are trying to do something that hasn’t been done since 1976. That “something” is become the first undefeated national champion since Bobby Knights’ ’76 Hoosiers. So far, the Zags have smoked #16 Norfolk, then easily handled #8 Oklahoma. Now they face #5 Creighton in the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga has been every bit of good as one would expect, shooting well over 50% from the floor over their first and second round games. Sophomore big man Drew Timme is coming off a dominant performance against the Sooners. Timme scored a career high 30 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Blue Jays survived a first-round scare, just barely being able to get by #12 Santa Barbara with a 63-62 win thanks to a pair of free throws from junior forward Christian Bishop. After surviving that, Creighton went on to have their way with #13 Ohio winning that matchup 72-58. If the Blue Jays are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need big games from their big three. Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski leads the team in both points and assists per game (15.7/4.4) while senior guard Denzel Mahoney is their second leading scorer averaging 12.5 ppg. Then there’s Bishop who leads the Blue Jays with 6.4 rpg.

Gonzaga goes into Sunday’s game as 13.5-point favorites. The over/under is 158.

How to watch Gonzaga vs Creighton live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Gonzaga vs Creighton live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.

Gonzaga vs Creighton live streams in the US

In the US, the Gonzaga vs Creighton game airs on CBS at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT Sunday March 28th. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV , as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

But since neither get you the other three March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) — we suggest another route. That's getting those three channels from Sling TV — another of the best streaming services — and pairing it with a means of getting CBS. You could just go for Paramount Plus if time is of the essence, but a pair of deals we'll explain below can help you connect CBS right into Sling.

Gonzaga vs Creighton live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Gonzaga vs Creighton in UK streaming services.

Gonzaga vs Creighton live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.